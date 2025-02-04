Microsoft is bringing a powerful media transcoding feature to Advanced Paste in PowerToys v0.89

No Comments
PowerToys Advanced Paste media transcoding

Fast-paced and innovative development is at the heart of PowerToys, and it’s something we see time and time again when new modules are added -- such as the new ZoomIt tool in the recently released PowerToys v0.88.0.

But it is not just the new PowerToys modules that are noteworthy, there are major updates frequently made to existing utilities. On the cards for PowerToys v0.89 is a significant addition to the Advanced Paste tool which will enable the transcoding of media files.

See also:

Advanced Paste has already proved its worth and it has numerous tricks up its sleeve in its current state. But the addition of new media transcoding paste actions will bring new capabilities when working with audio and video that will be warmly and excitedly welcomed by many.

Over on the PowerToys GitHub repository there is a description of the two upcoming new paste actions to Advanced Paste that work with media files:

  • Transcode to .mp3 -- Works against both audio and video files. Extracts the audio channel and saves it as an .mp3 file.
  • Transcode to .mp4 (H.264/AAC) -- Transcodes video files to use the H.264 video codec and AAC audio codec (if audio is present) and saves the streams to an .mp4 file.

Additionally, metadata will be preserved and -- as far as is possible -- the quality settings of the source media will be maintained.

The feature uses Windows.Media.Transcoding as its backend, and developers envision a couple of potential uses at the moment:

  • Extract audio from combined audio/video files to save disk space and to work with audio-only devices.
  • Use a more standard container format, video codec and audio codec to allow for compatibility with a wider range of devices.

It is hard to say just when this incredibly useful boost to Advanced Paste will be available to play with, but it is earmarked for inclusion in PowerToys v0.89. You can see more details here.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Microsoft is bringing a powerful media transcoding feature to Advanced Paste in PowerToys v0.89

From basic to brilliant: Seelen UI transforms Windows 10/11 into the OS you've always wanted -- download it now!

Crossing the divide: How IT and OT can work together to secure the future

Forget upgrading to Microsoft Windows 11: Nitrux Linux 3.9.0 is the operating system you need!

Why adopting AI needs a holistic approach [Q&A]

Microsoft proclaims “Deprecation isn't the end -- it’s an opportunity”

Microsoft is dropping the privacy protection VPN feature from Microsoft Defender really soon -- unless you pay up

Most Commented Stories

New year, new Microsoft OS -- the stunning Windows 25 is everything Windows 12 should be

46 Comments

Optimum 10 Pro is an upgraded version of Windows 10 with next-level performance, privacy and control

29 Comments

Like magic! Transform Windows 11 into the Microsoft OS you've always wanted in just a couple of mouse clicks

20 Comments

Say goodbye to Windows 11 and switch to MX Linux 23.5 for a faster PC

14 Comments

Transform Windows 10 or 11 into Windows 7 in just five clicks

13 Comments

Microsoft says 2025 is the year to ditch Windows 10 and embrace Windows 11

10 Comments

Millions of Windows 10 PCs face security disaster as Microsoft ends support

9 Comments

Sticking with Windows 10? No more Microsoft 365 for you!

8 Comments

© 1998-2025 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.