Super Bowl LIX will stream in 4K Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos for the first time

The Super Bowl is this Sunday, and I suppose I’m excited. As a New York Jets fan, I can never truly enjoy football -- it’s a miserable existence. However, I enjoy all things sports, so even though I hate both the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles (and refuse to cheer on either team), I will still tune in and watch the big game.

This year, you can watch the Super Bowl in 4K for free, which is definitely cool, but taking things a step further, if you have Xfinity TV service and the right hardware, you can experience the game in Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos too. This upgrade is part of Concast’s new “Enhanced 4K offering” on X1.

What exactly does that mean? Well, Dolby Vision promises to enhance brightness, contrast, and color accuracy. Meanwhile, Dolby Atmos adds a spatial audio effect, creating a more immersive sound experience.

Xfinity customers can also access the game in Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos through the Xfinity Stream app, provided they have compatible devices. Comcast initially introduced its Enhanced 4K offering during the 2024 Paris Olympics, but the Super Bowl is much more important.

X1 users will have access to features like multiview, which allows up to four games to be watched simultaneously, and aggregated sports hubs for easier navigation. There’s also the Odds Zone feature, which integrates sports betting options into the viewing experience. Yeah, gambling on sports is totally mainstream nowadays.

Do you plan to watch the Super Bowl this Sunday? If you are an Xfinity customer, are you excited for Dolby Vision and Atmos? Tell me in the comments below.

