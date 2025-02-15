Help test Fedora on Microsoft Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL) before official release

The integration of Fedora into Microsoft’s Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL) is on the brink of completion, and the Fedora crew is rallying the community for assistance. A testing event is pegged for Monday, February 17, 2025, offering enthusiasts an opportunity to experiment with Fedora under WSL prior to its formal release. If you’re equipped with either Windows 10 or 11 and have some free time, here’s your moment to make a contribution.

This Fedora testing event is essentially a community-organized quest for bugs. It welcomes all -- whether you’re a die-hard Fedora supporter or simply intrigued by the idea of Linux within Windows. Requirements include an x86 or AArch64 setup with virtualization capabilities, a readiness to adhere to guidelines, and the capacity to handle downloading large test images.

All necessary resources, from installation procedures to troubleshooting advice, are detailed on the Fedora WSL test day wiki. Post-test, participants are encouraged to submit their findings via Fedora’s testing week online platform. Your insights are vital in smoothing out any kinks before the final integration of Fedora into WSL.

Fedora stands strong as a preferred distribution for many Linux aficionados, and its integration into WSL broadens its reach. If you’re keen on influencing how Fedora performs in a Windows environment, now’s the time to dive in, test boundaries, and provide feedback -- your involvement is crucial.

