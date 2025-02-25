New solution automates fixing Linux vulnerabilities

No Comments

More than ever enterprises are turning to Linux solutions. But while the open source OS has a good reputation for security that doesn't mean that it’s invulnerable and it's important to stay on top of updates and patching.

Seal Security is launching Seal OS, a holistic solution designed to automatically fix vulnerabilities in both Linux operating systems and application code.

SEE ALSO: Oreon 10, our favorite Windows replacement, has just been updated -- and it's about to get much, much better!

Seal OS delivers long-term support for a wide range of Linux distributions, including Red Hat Enterprise Linux, CentOS, Oracle Linux, Debian, Ubuntu, Alpine and more. This support extends to various deployment models, including containers, virtual machines, and bare metal installations.

By addressing 99 percent of Linux vulnerabilities and application code issues, Seal OS provides a robust solution that saves developers time, reduces operational risk, and enables enterprises to bolster their security posture without sacrificing operational efficiency.

"Organizations today face mounting challenges in securing their Linux environments, particularly when dealing with end-of-life systems and legacy applications," says Itamar Sher, CEO and co-founder of Seal Security. "Our new solution transforms this complex challenge into a simple one-line solution, enabling companies to maintain security and compliance without disrupting their operations."

Features of the solution include automatic vulnerability remediation, which allows users to fix vulnerabilities without upgrading their environment. It also provides end-of-life and legacy support, ensuring compliance and security even after a Linux distribution reaches end-of-life.

The solution also makes it easy to secure legacy and third-party applications by addressing vulnerabilities in hard-to-patch systems. Additionally, Seal OS helps organizations meet SLA requirements and pass compliance audits, including FedRAMP, PCI DSS 4.0, NYDFS500 and others.

You can find out more on the Seal Security site.

Image credit: Phuriphat Chanchonabot/Dreamstime.com

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

New solution automates fixing Linux vulnerabilities

Record-breaking number of vulnerabilities predicted for 2025

You can get Office apps for free if you're willing to opt for an ad-supported Microsoft 365 subscription

Deepfake fraud calls target consumer cash

Windows Vista 2025 Edition fixes Windows 11's biggest problems -- download it now

The encryption backdoor debate: Why are we still here?

The US is not the only country to ban Kaspersky product because of security concerns

Most Commented Stories

Who needs Windows 11? FreeXP is a modern version of Microsoft's greatest OS, powered by Debian Linux

64 Comments

Windows 12 won't pull me away from Linux unless Microsoft fixes these 5 things

45 Comments

AR OS 2 is everything we want Windows 12 to be -- and more

38 Comments

Google is the latest tech firm to drop diversity hiring targets following Trump’s executive orders

24 Comments

Oreon 10, our favorite Windows replacement, has just been updated -- and it's about to get much, much better!

14 Comments

Transform Windows 10 or 11 into Windows 7 in just five clicks

14 Comments

Microsoft is forcing the new Outlook for Windows app on Windows 10 users with the mandatory KB5051974 update

11 Comments

Microsoft and Apple should take a long hard look at Elon Musk’s ‘Big Balls’

10 Comments

© 1998-2025 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.