New solution automates fixing Linux vulnerabilities

More than ever enterprises are turning to Linux solutions. But while the open source OS has a good reputation for security that doesn't mean that it’s invulnerable and it's important to stay on top of updates and patching.

Seal Security is launching Seal OS, a holistic solution designed to automatically fix vulnerabilities in both Linux operating systems and application code.

Seal OS delivers long-term support for a wide range of Linux distributions, including Red Hat Enterprise Linux, CentOS, Oracle Linux, Debian, Ubuntu, Alpine and more. This support extends to various deployment models, including containers, virtual machines, and bare metal installations.

By addressing 99 percent of Linux vulnerabilities and application code issues, Seal OS provides a robust solution that saves developers time, reduces operational risk, and enables enterprises to bolster their security posture without sacrificing operational efficiency.

"Organizations today face mounting challenges in securing their Linux environments, particularly when dealing with end-of-life systems and legacy applications," says Itamar Sher, CEO and co-founder of Seal Security. "Our new solution transforms this complex challenge into a simple one-line solution, enabling companies to maintain security and compliance without disrupting their operations."

Features of the solution include automatic vulnerability remediation, which allows users to fix vulnerabilities without upgrading their environment. It also provides end-of-life and legacy support, ensuring compliance and security even after a Linux distribution reaches end-of-life.

The solution also makes it easy to secure legacy and third-party applications by addressing vulnerabilities in hard-to-patch systems. Additionally, Seal OS helps organizations meet SLA requirements and pass compliance audits, including FedRAMP, PCI DSS 4.0, NYDFS500 and others.

You can find out more on the Seal Security site.

Image credit: Phuriphat Chanchonabot/Dreamstime.com