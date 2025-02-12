Oreon 10, our favorite Windows replacement, has just been updated -- and it's about to get much, much better!

No Comments

The biggest problem with saying goodbye to Windows 10 or 11 is knowing what to use instead. macOS is a great choice, but you’ll probably need to buy a Mac to run it, so that makes it an expensive option.

There’s no shortage of Linux distros you can use, including the big ones like Ubuntu and Mint, but they aren’t for everyone. One relatively new choice is the stunning Oreon 10 which we declared had "arrived to replace Microsoft Windows" when it launched last December. That OS has just received a big update, but it’s what’s coming next that has us most excited.

SEE ALSO:

Released today, Oreon 10 (Build 2502) introduces several fixes and improvements. According to the changelog, the DNF package manager now automatically selects the closest and fastest mirror, boosting package installation speed. The arm64 build has been fully tested and is now working "as expected". There’s a new default background, which you can see in the screenshots, as well as some new packages to improve functionality.

Based on AlmaLinux, the operating system -- which is the successor to Oreon Lime -- has been designed with simplicity and familiarity in mind, bridging the gap between the ease of use people expect from Windows and the power and flexibility of Linux. The OS sports an intuitive interface that will be instantly recognizable to Windows users, and it offers seamless compatibility with popular applications, as well as solid performance.

So what big new features are coming, and when can we expect to see them?

The team lists these additions which it says will arrive in the next few days!

  • WINE 10
  • Native Apple M-series Mac support
  • Nvidia driver support out of the box
  • KDE Plasma 6.3
  • And much more!

You can download Oreon 10 (Build 2502) from here, and there’s a video of the OS in action which you can watch below.

Image Credit: Prostockstudio / Dreamstime.com

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Oreon 10, our favorite Windows replacement, has just been updated -- and it's about to get much, much better!

Deepgram launches improved AI-based voice transcription for enterprises

Enterprises under growing pressure to demonstrate readiness for cyber threats

Planck SSD delivers ultra-fast 2TB portable storage for iPhone, Android, and laptops

Regulated industry execs say security detection tech falls short

AI romance scams are exploding on dating apps ahead of Valentine’s Day -- here’s how to avoid getting tricked

Ensuring transparency when deploying AI [Q&A]

Most Commented Stories

Windows 12 won't pull me away from Linux unless Microsoft fixes these 5 things

39 Comments

AR OS 2 is everything we want Windows 12 to be -- and more

38 Comments

Optimum 10 Pro is an upgraded version of Windows 10 with next-level performance, privacy and control

29 Comments

Google is the latest tech firm to drop diversity hiring targets following Trump’s executive orders

24 Comments

Say goodbye to Windows 11 and switch to MX Linux 23.5 for a faster PC

14 Comments

Transform Windows 10 or 11 into Windows 7 in just five clicks

14 Comments

The European Commission wants Elon Musk to reveal the secrets of the X recommendation algorithm (don’t we all?)

9 Comments

Sticking with Windows 10? No more Microsoft 365 for you!

8 Comments

© 1998-2025 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.