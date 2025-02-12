Oreon 10, our favorite Windows replacement, has just been updated -- and it's about to get much, much better!

The biggest problem with saying goodbye to Windows 10 or 11 is knowing what to use instead. macOS is a great choice, but you’ll probably need to buy a Mac to run it, so that makes it an expensive option.

There’s no shortage of Linux distros you can use, including the big ones like Ubuntu and Mint, but they aren’t for everyone. One relatively new choice is the stunning Oreon 10 which we declared had "arrived to replace Microsoft Windows" when it launched last December. That OS has just received a big update, but it’s what’s coming next that has us most excited.

Released today, Oreon 10 (Build 2502) introduces several fixes and improvements. According to the changelog, the DNF package manager now automatically selects the closest and fastest mirror, boosting package installation speed. The arm64 build has been fully tested and is now working "as expected". There’s a new default background, which you can see in the screenshots, as well as some new packages to improve functionality.

Based on AlmaLinux, the operating system -- which is the successor to Oreon Lime -- has been designed with simplicity and familiarity in mind, bridging the gap between the ease of use people expect from Windows and the power and flexibility of Linux. The OS sports an intuitive interface that will be instantly recognizable to Windows users, and it offers seamless compatibility with popular applications, as well as solid performance.

So what big new features are coming, and when can we expect to see them?

The team lists these additions which it says will arrive in the next few days!

WINE 10

Native Apple M-series Mac support

Nvidia driver support out of the box

KDE Plasma 6.3

And much more!

You can download Oreon 10 (Build 2502) from here, and there’s a video of the OS in action which you can watch below.

Image Credit: Prostockstudio / Dreamstime.com