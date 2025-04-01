PowerToys v0.90.0 is here… and it’s a big release with a great new launcher module

We are, slowly but surely, making our way towards the release of PowerToys v1.0.0 -- but in the meantime we have the 0.x.x releases to enjoy. Microsoft has just pushed out PowerToys v.0.9.0, and it is an impressive update this time around.

Just a couple of weeks after we talked about the Command Palette module that was being worked on, this “PowerToys Run on crack” has landed. This is far from being the only change in PowerToys v0.9.0, though. In addition to a raft of bug fixes and tweaks, there are also new features for Peek, New+, and more.

Without a doubt, the highlight of PowerToys v0.90.0 is Command Palette. Any new module to arrive in PowerToys is noteworthy, but as this has been described as the “next iteration of PowerToys Run”, you know it is something worth exploring.

Microsoft describes the new tool by saying:

Created as the evolution of PowerToys Run with extensibility at the forefront, Command Palette is a quick launcher with a richer display and additional capabilities without sacrificing performance, allowing you to start anything with the shortcut Win+Alt+Space!

The Color Picker module benefits from a switch from WPF UI to .NET WPF, and there’s now also support for variables in template filenames, enabling dynamic elements like date components and environment variables for enhanced customization in New+. Fans of Peek will be pleased at the addition of the ability to delete files directly from Peek -- something the developers says helps to “enhance file management efficiency”.

The changelog for PowerToys v0.90.0 is as follows:

Color Picker

Replaced WPF UI with .NET WPF for the Color Picker, enhancing compatibility and improving theme support.

Command Palette

Introduced the Windows Command Palette ("CmdPal"), the next iteration of PowerToys Run, designed with extensibility at its core. CmdPal includes features such as searching for installed apps, shell commands, files and WinGet package installation. This module aims to provide a more powerful and flexible launcher experience.

FancyZones

Fixed a bug where deleting a layout resulted in incorrect data being written to the JSON file.

Fixed a bug where layout hotkeys were displayed incorrectly, ensuring the hotkey list does not include invalid entries.

Fixed an issue where the "None" option was missing in the editor layout.

Image Resizer

Fixed warnings in ImageResizer regarding the use of variables "shellItem" and "itemName" without being initialized.

Mouse Without Borders

Enhanced the logger to properly track the file path for easier debugging.

Refactored the "Common" class into distinct individual classes to enhance maintainability, and updated all references and unit tests to reflect these changes.

New+

Added support for variables in template filenames, including date/time components, parent folder name, and environment variables.

Peek

Added the ability to delete the file currently being previewed in Peek, including navigation updates and handling for deleted items. PowerToys Run

Fixed an issue where duplicated applications were shown by ensuring the shell link helper opens .ink files non-exclusively and correctly retrieves the "FullPath".

Fixed an issue where applying round corners on Windows 11 build 22000 caused crashes.

Async the OnRename method to unblock the thread.

Added support for using sq instead of ^2 in the Unit Converter.

Settings

Disabled the spell check feature in the text boxes of plugin settings for PowerToys Run.

Fixed an issue where InfoBars for release notes errors were not displayed properly, and added a retry button.

Workspaces

Fixed an issue where some minimized packaged apps (e.g., Microsoft ToDo, Settings) were not snapshotted.

Documentation

Added the FirefoxBookmark plugin to the list of Third-Party plugins for PowerToys Run.

Added the SVGL third-party plugin to PowerToys Run, enabling users to search, browse, and copy SVG logos.

Added Monaco usage for the Registry Preview.

Development

Updated WinGet configuration file location and extension. Thanks @mdanish-kh!

Removed the Markdown file bypass to ensure CI runs for commits that only update Markdown files.

Fixed an issue where the default generated file path exceeded the length limit of 260 characters for EnvironmentVariablesUILib.csproj, causing build failures.

Upgraded WindowsAppSDK to 1.6.250205002 and CsWinRT to 2.2.0. Thanks @htcfreek for review!

Upgraded XamlStyler to 3.2501.8 and dotnet-consolidate to 4.2.0.

Updated .NET Packages from 9.0.2 to 9.0.3.

Optimized the UI Test Automation Framework and added UI test cases for the Hosts File Editor module.

Added fuzz testing for RegistryPreview.

Added new UI tests for the FancyZones editor, including tests for creating, duplicating, editing, and deleting layouts.

Added telemetry code to measure the module editor open time and evaluate the benefits of applying AOT.

You can download PowerToys v0.90.0 here, or update your existing version.