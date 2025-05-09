Google is using machine learning to help Android users avoid unwanted and dangerous notifications

No Comments
Unwanted Chrome notifications

Notifications are part and parcel of life, being both useful and interesting. But they can also be problematic. Google is aware that the notifications generated by websites can be “spammy or even deceptive”.

The worst offenders can attempt to trick people into sharing personal information or downloading dangerous software. Google is using machine learning to fight back, launching warnings about warnings of unwanted notifications.

See also:

The feature is specific to the Android version of Chrome, aiming to separate genuinely useful website notifications from those which are pointless or a security risk. The decision about how to categorize notifications is taken with the help of on-device machine learning.

In a blog post about the new feature, Google says:

When a notification is flagged by Chrome, you’ll see the name of the site sending the notification, a message warning that the contents of the notification are potentially deceptive or spammy, and the option to either unsubscribe from the site or see the flagged content.

Google explains that the machine learning models have been trained on the textual contents of the notification, like the title, body, and action button texts. The company stresses that privacy is built-in:

Notifications are end to end encrypted. The analysis of each message is done on-device and notification contents are not sent to Google, to protect user privacy. Due to the sensitive nature of notifications content, the model was trained using synthetic data generated by the Gemini large language model (LLM). The training data was evaluated against real notifications Chrome security team collected by subscribing to a variety of websites that were then classified by human experts.

For now, the feature will be limited to the Android version of Chrome because, Google says, “the majority of notifications are sent to mobile devices”. There is a chance, however, that this same feature will eventually expand to other platforms, although there is no indication of when.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Microsoft is giving Windows 11 users the option to install apps directly from the Start menu

Google is using machine learning to help Android users avoid unwanted and dangerous notifications

Meta expands its advertising options across its social platforms, including video ads on Threads

Spoiler alert! Meta has some great new features for Threads

ADATA launches TRUSTA brand to shake up the enterprise SSD market with fast storage for AI and servers

Linux Mint 22.2 and LMDE 7 codenames revealed

Forget CCleaner -- BleachBit 5.0 is here to remove junk, broken files and bloat from Windows 10/11 and Linux

Most Commented Stories

Linux Mint Debian Edition 7 gets OEM support -- does that signal the impending death of Ubuntu-based Mint?

57 Comments

Say 'no thanks' Microsoft Windows 11 and 'yes please' to AnduinOS 1.3

57 Comments

Move over Windows 11, Windows 12 is the Microsoft operating system we need

18 Comments

Microsoft has finally relented and is giving Windows 11 users the new Start menu they want

17 Comments

Never mind Windows 11, Commodore OS Vision 3.0 is the retro-inspired OS you didn't know you needed -- download it now!

15 Comments

Ditch Microsoft Windows for ALT Workstation 11: A Russian Linux distro with a modern GNOME desktop

14 Comments

Hackers can now bypass Linux security thanks to terrifying new Curing rootkit

11 Comments

Here’s why I reserved the affordable and customizable Slate electric pickup truck

10 Comments

© 1998-2025 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.