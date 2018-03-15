Wikipedia didn't know about YouTube's plans to show its content next to conspiracy videos

No Comments

YouTube logo in hand

YouTube's announcement that it plans to display content from Wikipedia next to conspiracy videos in the name of balance and providing the "right information" caught many people by surprise -- none more so than Wikipedia itself.

Wikimedia Foundation -- the organization behind Wikipedia -- has issued a statement saying that "we were not given advance notice of this announcement." While the organization does not object to YouTube's decision, it does seem a little strange that there has been no discussion between the two parties.

See also:

It has become clear that the "information cues" YouTube will be displaying alongside videos are not coming as the result of any formal arrangement between the site and Wikipedia. Rather, Google is merely taking advantage of the fact that Wikipedia's content is freely available for anyone to use. But this fact coupled with the fact that Wikipedia entries can be created and edited by anyone, has led to concern about use of the site as a supposedly unbiased counter to conspiracy videos.

It's something that Wikipedia community member Phoebe Ayers raises concerns about:

But the real surprise for most people here will be the lack of communication that has taken place between YouTube and Wikipedia. Wikimedia issued a statement via Twitter expressing its surprise at YouTube's announcement:

Image credit: fyv6561 / Shutterstock

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Google opens up Maps API to game developers

Wikipedia didn't know about YouTube's plans to show its content next to conspiracy videos

Warning for RSS fans -- Digg Reader is closing in under two weeks

Microsoft removes AV compatibility requirements for Windows 10 security updates

Google Maps gains wheelchair accessibility info in several cities

ViewSonic announces NMP660 Chromebox

Coinbase receives e-money license in EU, will offer faster payments to UK customers

Most Commented Stories

Microsoft expects users of Windows 10 S mode to stick with it, but switching to Windows 10 Home or Pro will be free

157 Comments

Facebook bans far-right group Britain First and its leaders for hate speech

73 Comments

Windows 10 Spring Creators Update Build 17115 ISO images available now

57 Comments

Microsoft releases Windows 10 Spring Creators Update Build 17120 to the Fast ring

53 Comments

Roundup: The best Windows 10 tweaking and customization tools

37 Comments

© 1998-2018 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy.