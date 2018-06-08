BetaNews20 Giveaway: HyperX Cloud Alpha gaming headset for PC, Xbox, PS4, Switch, and mobile

During the month of June, we will be running several giveaways to celebrate the 20th birthday of BetaNews. Wow, 20 years... can you believe it? We owe our success to our loyal readers, who have stuck by us for two decades. We are happy to reward some of you with some seriously awesome prizes.

Today is our fourth hardware giveaway, and this time, it is gaming related. It is the super-premium HyperX Cloud Alpha gaming headset. It is not just for PC either -- it also works with Xbox, PS4, Switch, and mobile. Of course, you can use it for non-gaming things too, such as listening to music, watching movies, or chatting on Skype.

See also:

HyperX shares the following description of the headset.

HyperX Cloud Alpha’s groundbreaking Dual Chamber Drivers design will give your audio more distinction and clarity by reducing the distortion. The dual chambers separate the bass from the mids and highs, allowing optimal tuning for cleaner, smoother sound. The Cloud Alpha headset builds upon HyperX’s foundation of signature award-winning comfort with premium red memory foam, expanded headband and softer, more pliable leatherette. The durable aluminum frame can take the rigors of daily play, and per player request, Cloud Alpha also features a tough, detachable braided cable. The detachable noise-cancellation microphone is certified by Discord and TeamSpeak, ensuring you’ll have great team communication. It’s also multi-platform compatible with in-line audio controls, so serious gamers on PC, PS4, Xbox One and other platforms with a 3.5mm port will benefit from the bold sound of the Cloud Alpha evolution.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

You can view the HyperX Cloud Alpha gaming headset specifications below.

Headphones

Driver: Custom dynamic, 50mm with neodymium magnets

Type: Circumaural, Closed back

Frequency response: 13Hz–27,000Hz

Impedance: 65 Ω

Sound pressure level: 98dBSPL/mW at 1kHz T.H.D. < 1%

Weight: 298g

Weight w/ mic and cable: 336g

Cable length and type: Detachable headset cable (1.3m) + PC extension cable (2m)

Connection: Detachable headset cable - 3.5mm plug (4 pole) + PC extension cable - 3.5mm stereo and mic plugs

Microphone

Element: Electret condenser microphone

Polar pattern: Noise-cancelling

Frequency response: 50Hz–18,000 Hz

Sensitivity: -43dBV (0dB=1V/Pa,1kHz)

To enter the giveaway, simply complete the entries below. You can enter multiple times by using all the entry methods -- you might as well increase your odds by doing each one, right? The winner must have a mailing address in the Contiguous United States. We will email the winner, so be sure to use a valid email address. You will have 48 hours to reply to our email -- failure to do so means you forfeit and we pick a new winner.

HyperX Cloud Alpha

