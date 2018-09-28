OnePlus 6T teaser video invites you to 'unlock the future'

No Comments

OnePlus 6T logo

With the launch of the OnePlus 6T expected in the next few weeks, the OnePlus marketing machine is now in full motion. We've had a number of leaks and rumors, as well as some official news, and now the first teaser video for the upcoming phone has been released.

The video, released to Twitter, bears the tagline "unlock the future", and says simply of the handset: "It's coming".

See also:

The teaser video gives away very little. We don't even get a glimpse of the handset. A mere five seconds long, the video shows the hexagonal T logo formed out of a sort pixel light show. The phrase "Unlock the Future" flashes into frame before the full OnePlus 6T logo is shown -- albeit briefly -- in all its glory.

Check out the tweet right here:

It shouldn't be long until we know the full specs of the phone for certain, but the confirmed in-display fingerprint reader has already proved popular, while the removal of the headphone jack has led to mixed reactions.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

OnePlus 6T teaser video invites you to 'unlock the future'

Cuddle up with Ubuntu Linux 18.10 Cosmic Cuttlefish Beta now!

Best Windows 10 apps this week

Consumer Reports now recommends Microsoft Surface laptops -- apart from Surface Go with its 'lag'

Microsoft is sending Skype classic to the software graveyard in November

3 questions startup founders should ask about data privacy

Your future vacation: Brought to you by AI-assisted travel planning

Most Commented Stories

PayPal bans Infowars for spreading hate speech

78 Comments

Ubuntu-based elementary OS 5.0 'Juno' Beta 2 Linux distro now available

77 Comments

Windows 10 now has its own exclusive Linux distro -- WLinux

73 Comments

Microsoft sullies the sanctity of console gaming with Xbox One mouse and keyboard support

42 Comments

Users balk as Chrome 69 forcibly signs them into the browser

25 Comments

© 1998-2018 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.