OnePlus 6T teaser video invites you to 'unlock the future'

With the launch of the OnePlus 6T expected in the next few weeks, the OnePlus marketing machine is now in full motion. We've had a number of leaks and rumors, as well as some official news, and now the first teaser video for the upcoming phone has been released.

The video, released to Twitter, bears the tagline "unlock the future", and says simply of the handset: "It's coming".

The teaser video gives away very little. We don't even get a glimpse of the handset. A mere five seconds long, the video shows the hexagonal T logo formed out of a sort pixel light show. The phrase "Unlock the Future" flashes into frame before the full OnePlus 6T logo is shown -- albeit briefly -- in all its glory.

Check out the tweet right here:

It shouldn't be long until we know the full specs of the phone for certain, but the confirmed in-display fingerprint reader has already proved popular, while the removal of the headphone jack has led to mixed reactions.