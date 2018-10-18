There has never been a better time to be a Linux enthusiast. There are so many great distributions from which to choose, including elementary OS 5 Juno, Linux Mint 19, and Bodhi 5.0.0. What do those aforementioned operating systems have in common? They are based on Ubuntu. To take things a step further, Canonical's operating system is based on Debian, but I digress.

But yeah, Ubuntu is wildly popular -- with both end users and other Linux distro maintainers. When a new version of the operating system is released, the world goes wild. Well, it's time to get excited, yall! Today -- after a short Beta period -- Ubuntu Linux 18.10 Cosmic Cuttlefish is finally available for download!

"Codenamed 'Cosmic Cuttlefish,' 18.10 continues Ubuntu's proud tradition of integrating the latest and greatest open source technologies into a high-quality, easy-to-use Linux distribution. The team has been hard at work through this cycle, introducing new features and fixing bugs," says Adam Conrad, Software Engineer, Canonical.

Conrad further says, "The Ubuntu kernel has been updated to the 4.18 based Linux kernel, our default toolchain has moved to gcc 8.2 with glibc 2.28, and we've also updated to openssl 1.1.1 and gnutls 3.6.4 with TLS1.3 support. Ubuntu Desktop 18.04 LTS brings a fresh look with the community-driven Yaru theme replacing our long-serving Ambiance and Radiance themes. We are shipping the latest GNOME 3.30, Firefox 63, LibreOffice 6.1.2, and many others."

Sadly, according to the release notes, there are some known issues as listed below.

After installing Cosmic alongside Cosmic, the resized filesystem is corrupted (bug 1798562) It has not been reported to happen if the original operating system is something else than Cosmic.

When Ubuntu is reinstalled with preserving existing data, an error message is displayed due to "Could not get lock /target/var/cache/apt/archives/lock" (bug 1798369). The packages installed originally are not reinstalled and must be reinstalled manually. Although the user data is preserved.

The screen reader doesn't read the installer when executed from a live session (bug 1797861), is not auto-enabled on first login even if it's been enabled during installation (bug 1796275) and the pages of the first run wizard are not read properly (bug 1797868)

When disconnecting from VPNs, DNS resolution may become broken requiring a restart of resolved. $ sudo systemctl restart systemd-resolved.service Bug 1797415

In an OEM installation, during user setup, the language selected is not taken into account (bug 1798554)

The gnome-initial-setup Quit option from the application menu in the top bar doesn't quit the application. If you want to quit g-i-s use quit from the dock menu instead.

Ready to download Ubuntu 18.10? You can get the ISO using the top link below. In addition, you can download several official flavors of the operating system as well, such as Kubuntu, Xubuntu, and more.