Best Windows 10 apps this week

New Windows 10 apps and games

Fluent XAML Theme Editor

Fluent XAML Theme Editor is a free tool for developers by Microsoft. The application provides developers with options to generate application themes for their UWP applications.

The editor is easy to use and supports light and dark themes for applications. The code is exported to a XAML markup resource dictionary for use in UWP applications.

Microsoft published the source code of the application on GitHub.

Hausautomation

Developed for the German market, Hausautomation gives users control over devices that support HomeMatic, a Home Control System.

It displays all connected devices and detailed information about each.

OCR Text Detection Tool

OCR Text Detection Tool is an optical character recognition app for Windows 10 to extract text from image and PDF files.

The application supports the detection of handwriting and comes with translation functionality that works with 114 different languages, at the time of writing.

Text recognition supports a large number of different languages as well.

Spotlight Wallpapers

Spotlight Wallpapers is a simple wallpaper application for Windows 10 to find new desktop backgrounds.

The application supports Windows Spotlight and Bing Wallpapers, and displays these in the interface when you start the application.

Wallpapers can be downloaded to the local system or set as the desktop background or lockscreen background from within the application.

Notable updates

Windows Mail app will get full dark theme support soon.

Skype application (not classic) got split mode functionality to display multiple chats side by side.

Sticky Notes will soon support different themes (dark and light) and a new keyboard shortcut Ctrl-H to open all notes while the application is active.