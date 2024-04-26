Kioxia unveils TransMemory U304 USB flash drive

Kioxia has announced its new TransMemory U304 series of USB flash drives. One of the key attributes of the TransMemory U304 series is the slide-click mechanism that allows users to extend and retract the USB-A connector with a single push. This feature includes an auto-return mechanism that retracts the connector automatically once disconnected, helping to prevent damage during transport.

The U304 series comes in three color options: light blue, magenta, and black, offering users a choice based on their personal preference. Additionally, the flash drives are designed with a strap hole, allowing them to be easily attached to bags or keychains, which enhances portability and reduces the risk of losing the device.

The TransMemory U304 is compatible with USB 3.2 Gen 1 and will offer a top storage capacity of 256GB. We know it will be available on Amazon here soon, but pricing has not yet been revealed.

