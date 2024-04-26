Ubuntu Linux-based Voyager 24.04 LTS unites GNOME and Xfce

No Comments

The latest release in the world of Linux, Voyager 24.04 LTS, introduces a novel approach by combining two popular desktop environments, GNOME and Xfce, into a single distribution. Based on Ubuntu’s “Noble Numbat” and powered by the Linux 6.8 kernel, this version offers a unified experience designed for both PC and tablet platforms.

Voyager 24.04 LTS features a seamless integration of GNOME 46 and Xfce 4.18, maintaining distinct identities for each environment while sharing a common base. This allows for a simplified user interface where applications specific to one environment do not clutter the other, unless necessary.

The release also emphasizes flexibility in system customization. Users can choose to remove or reinstall either desktop environment post-installation. Furthermore, the distribution introduces a mobile office feature, enabling users to create a portable workspace on a USB drive with automatic installation of Ventoy and multiple partitions.

Included in Voyager 24.04 is the Voyager Box, a set of integrated tools and options such as the Dark Orange Style, Night Mode, Conky Control, Gnome Shell Effects, and more. The version also introduces a special Gaming profile in Xfce, optimized for better performance during gaming.

Software management in Voyager 24.04 has been enhanced to use Gnome Software for managing Deb, Snap, and Flatpack packages, improving integration across the system. Firefox is included in Deb format to better support Gnome extensions.

For users upgrading from version 23.10, Voyager provides an upgrade script for a smooth transition to 24.04. As a long-term support (LTS) release, Voyager 24.04 will receive updates and support until April 2029, ensuring long-term stability and security.

This release also brings new themes and wallpapers, particularly tailored for the Xfce environment, which users can customize according to their preferences. These enhancements aim to offer both functional and aesthetic improvements, making Voyager 24.04 LTS a versatile choice for users looking for a stable, secure, and customizable Linux experience.

You can download an ISO here now.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Ubuntu Linux-based Voyager 24.04 LTS unites GNOME and Xfce

Kioxia unveils TransMemory U304 USB flash drive

Microsoft and Estée Lauder transform the beauty industry with AI

Microsoft and IBM open source MS-DOS 4.00

Software file converters: How they work and why you need them

Human risk management automation can help beat burnout

Vivaldi 6.7 debuts Memory Saver performance booster, expands Feed Reader capabilities

Most Commented Stories

Say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11 and hello to Nitrux Linux 3.4.0 'pl'

62 Comments

The stunning Windows 13 -- yes, 13! -- is the Microsoft operating system we want

22 Comments

Microsoft 'improves' Windows 11 by bringing ads to the Start menu in the US

21 Comments

Microsoft is up to its old tricks yet again -- Windows 10 users harassed with full-screen Windows 11 upgrade warnings

18 Comments

Windows 11 slammed for its 'comically bad' performance even on high-end hardware

18 Comments

Outrageous: Microsoft to charge $61 for Windows 10 updates -- consider switching to Linux!

18 Comments

Microsoft releases preview version of Office 2024 for Windows and macOS -- download it now!

17 Comments

Easter giveaway! Get a licensed copy of 'VideoProc Converter for Windows/Mac' (worth $78.90) for FREE

10 Comments

© 1998-2024 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.