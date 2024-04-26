Ubuntu Linux-based Voyager 24.04 LTS unites GNOME and Xfce

The latest release in the world of Linux, Voyager 24.04 LTS, introduces a novel approach by combining two popular desktop environments, GNOME and Xfce, into a single distribution. Based on Ubuntu’s “Noble Numbat” and powered by the Linux 6.8 kernel, this version offers a unified experience designed for both PC and tablet platforms.

Voyager 24.04 LTS features a seamless integration of GNOME 46 and Xfce 4.18, maintaining distinct identities for each environment while sharing a common base. This allows for a simplified user interface where applications specific to one environment do not clutter the other, unless necessary.

The release also emphasizes flexibility in system customization. Users can choose to remove or reinstall either desktop environment post-installation. Furthermore, the distribution introduces a mobile office feature, enabling users to create a portable workspace on a USB drive with automatic installation of Ventoy and multiple partitions.

Included in Voyager 24.04 is the Voyager Box, a set of integrated tools and options such as the Dark Orange Style, Night Mode, Conky Control, Gnome Shell Effects, and more. The version also introduces a special Gaming profile in Xfce, optimized for better performance during gaming.

Software management in Voyager 24.04 has been enhanced to use Gnome Software for managing Deb, Snap, and Flatpack packages, improving integration across the system. Firefox is included in Deb format to better support Gnome extensions.

For users upgrading from version 23.10, Voyager provides an upgrade script for a smooth transition to 24.04. As a long-term support (LTS) release, Voyager 24.04 will receive updates and support until April 2029, ensuring long-term stability and security.

This release also brings new themes and wallpapers, particularly tailored for the Xfce environment, which users can customize according to their preferences. These enhancements aim to offer both functional and aesthetic improvements, making Voyager 24.04 LTS a versatile choice for users looking for a stable, secure, and customizable Linux experience.

You can download an ISO here now.