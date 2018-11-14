Fix for Windows 10 file association problem now in testing

Microsoft has finally fixed many of the myriad problems with the botched Windows 10 October 2018 Update, but one issue it hasn’t yet addressed, is the one to do with file associations.

With this problem, Windows fails to remember which programs you want to use to open certain files with by default. This was a problem Insiders reported to Microsoft back in May, but which -- like the file deletion issue -- got missed. The company previously announced that it is working on a fix, which it hopes to roll out by the end of the month.

The good news is, if you’re a Windows Insider, then the fix is available now, as part of the newly released 19H1 Build 18282.

Microsoft says that this build fixes "an issue resulting in some users not being able to set Win32 program defaults for certain app and file type combinations using the Open with… command or via Settings > Apps > Default apps."

Assuming testing goes well, this fix will be rolled out to Insiders on the Slow and Release Preview rings, and non-Insiders in due course.

