Apple iCloud working once again in Windows 10 October 2018 Update

The latest feature update for Windows 10 -- the October 2018 Update, aka Windows 10 1809 -- has resulted in chaos for a lot of users. The list of problems with the OS is very long, and diverse.

One of the issues was to do with Apple iCloud, and caused updating and syncing issues with shared albums, as well as preventing new installations. If that’s a problem you’ve experienced, there’s some good news -- it’s now been fixed.

According to Microsoft:

Apple has released an updated version of iCloud for Windows (version 7.8.1) that resolves compatibility issues encountered when updating or syncing Shared Albums after updating to Windows 10, version 1809. We recommend that you update your iCloud for Windows to version 7.8.1 when prompted before attempting to upgrade to Windows 10, version 1809. You can also manually download the latest version of iCloud for Windows at https://support.apple.com/HT204283.

There are still quite a few more Windows 10 problems awaiting a solution, but as of today at least this one can be crossed off the list.

Photo Credit: paffy/Shutterstock