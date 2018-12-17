Facebook Messenger update adds Boomerang looping videos, new Selfie mode and AR stickers

Facebook is borrowing more features from Instagram and will be pushing a Facebook Messenger update to users starting today. The camera-focused update sees the arrival of not only a new selfie mode, but also support for Boomerang looping videos and AR stickers.

The update is heavily inspired by Instagram, to the point that the new Selfie mode that automatically blurs backgrounds is practically identical to Instagram's Portrait mode.

As a result of this update, Facebook Messenger now has no fewer than five separate camera modes to choose from, and the background-blurring of Selfie mode is likely to prove popular. Arguably more exciting however, is the addition of support for AR stickers.

Augmented reality features are hardly a new thing for Facebook, but until now it has not been possible to use a sticker as an AR element. You just need to tap the camera icon next to a sticker and you will be able to integrate it into a scene.

With Boomerang having proved highly successful on Instagram, it is hardly surprising to find that Facebook has brought the looping video effect to Facebook Messenger.

Check the App Store and Google Play for the update to the app to take advantage of this trio of new features.

