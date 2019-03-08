Microsoft releases Windows 10 19H1 Build 18353 to the Fast ring, with multiple Sandbox improvements

Windows Insider builds for the next big feature update of Windows 10 are coming thick and fast now, with the focus on fixing bugs and improving performance.

Today Windows 10 19H1 Build 18353 arrives on the Fast ring with quite a long list of fixes -- including many for Windows Sandbox -- and a dwindling amount of known issues.

General changes, improvements, and fixes in this build include:

Microsoft has enabled microphone in Windows Sandbox, which among other things with improve several accessibility scenarios.

Added functionality to configure the audio input device via the Windows Sandbox config file.

Fixed an issue in which the Windows Sandbox time zone was not synchronized with the host.

Enabled the Shift + Alt + PrintScreen key sequence in Windows Sandbox which activates the ease of access dialog for enabling high contrast mode.

Enabled the ctrl + alt + break key sequence in Windows Sandbox which allows entering/exiting fullscreen mode.

Fixed a recent issue resulting in some Insiders experiencing bug checks upon lid close, monitor plug, or monitor unplug.

Fixed an issue resulting in preferred region settings getting reset on upgrade in the last few flights.

Fixed an issue resulting in the Chinese version of multiple games not working.

Fixed an issue in memcpy that caused some drivers to hard-hang the system on load; this could manifest as a hang on upgrade, depending on the system.

Here’s the latest on trying out new Windows gaming technology: Still haven’t had a chance to get the game State of Decay for free (for a limited time)? More slots are available again! Whether you’ve tried it in earlier builds or haven’t had the chance yet, these instructions have everything you need. Installed the Insider version of State of Decay already? Microsoft will be trying out an update later To get it, launch the Store app, click […] and then “Downloads and Updates”. Once installed, you shouldn’t see any difference in the game -- it’s just a test update!



Known issues include:

Launching games that use anti-cheat software may trigger a bugcheck (GSOD).

Creative X-Fi sound cards are not functioning properly.

Microsoft is continuing to investigate feedback in the night light space.

Some Realtek SD card readers are not functioning properly.

Microsoft is investigating an issue preventing VMware from being able to install or update Windows Insider Preview builds. Hyper-V is a viable alternative if available to you.

