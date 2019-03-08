StarTech launches two USB-C multiport adapters for business professionals

The USB-C connector is absolutely here to stay. Not only is the reversible plug used by USB, but Thunderbolt 3 too. The upcoming USB4 standard will use the connector as well, and is backwards-compatible with USB 3.x. This means any USB-C dongle or adapter you buy today will be supported for many years -- how cool is that?

Today, StarTech launches two new USB-C multiport adapters that are designed for business professionals. Of course, they can be used for personal use too. One of them (CDPVDHMDPDP) is focused solely on video, while the other (DKT30CHVGPD) does video, Ethernet, and offers USB-A ports. Best of all, they both feature power delivery and an integrated USB-C cable that can be tucked into the device itself. In other words, you won't have to worry about losing or forgetting a wire.

ALSO READ: StarTech launches a trio of USB-C hubs -- Surface Laptop 2 owners need not bother

"The USB-C 4-in-1 Multiport Video Adapter with Power Delivery (CDPVDHMDPDP) provides users with a connection to virtually any display, anywhere. This adapter can output video to a single monitor while keeping laptops charged, allowing users to confidently walk into any boardroom or hotel desk area, without worrying about their device’s battery life or if they’ll be able to connect to the provided display. With the benefit of 4K 60Hz, it also proves to be a highly capable adapter for handling resource-demanding applications requiring UHD resolutions," says StarTech.

ALSO READ: StarTech launches two new 4K Dual-Monitor USB-C Multiport Adapters

The company also says, "The USB-C Multiport Adapter with HDMI, VGA and Power Delivery 3.0 (DKT30CHVGPD) offers a complete on-the-go solution. This multiport adapter offers flexible video output options, easy setup, thanks to plug-and-play capabilities, as well as power delivery and access to an additional USB-A port and ethernet. By providing support for legacy VGA projection and newer HDMI based systems, it is a highly effective solution for boardroom or conference room presentations. Through including essential device connectivity (additional USB-A port and gigabit ethernet), DKT30CHVGPD also works well in small or shared workstations where space is a concern, but productivity can’t be compromised."

StarTech shares the following specifications for both devices.

USB-C 4-in-1 Multiport Video Adapter with Power Delivery (CDPVDHMDPDP)

Power your laptop with 95W Power Delivery (85W laptop charging) using a USB-C power adapter

Magnetic wrap-around cable

Stylish and compact aluminum design

Support for UHD 4K resolutions for HDMI ( 4096 X 2160 @ 24Hz or 3840 X 2160 @ 60Hz ) and mDP ( 4096 X 2160 @ 60Hz ) as well as VGA and DVI high-definition resolutions up to 1920 x 1200 @ 60Hz

Compatible with USB-C DP Alt Mode devices

The USB-C Multiport Adapter with HDMI, VGA and Power Delivery 3.0 (DKT30CHVGPD)

Power both the adapter and your laptop with 95 W Power Delivery 3.0 (85W laptop charging) using a USB-C power adapter

Magnetic w rap-around cable

Stylish and compact aluminum design

Support for 4K HDMI (4096 x 2160 @ 24Hz or 3840 x 2160 @ 30Hz resolution) or VGA (1920 x 1200 @ 60Hz )

Connect an additional device with 1 x USB 3.0 (USB -A port )

Add wired network connectivity with the GbE R J 45 port

ALSO READ: Philips unveils pair of premium monitors with Windows Hello and USB-C docking

Nirav Gandhi, Vice President, Product Development at StarTech offers the following statement.

These latest USB-C multiport adapters check all the boxes for portability, productivity, compatibility and design. They're the perfect solution for the on-the-go connectivity our customers are looking for. While developing our line of multiport adapters, we continue to focus on the needs of the business traveler and the importance of connecting legacy technology to the latest advancements. The size and capabilities of these adapters make them the perfect all-in-one solutions for the road warrior.

ALSO READ: StarTech Thunderbolt 3 Dual-4K Docking Station with SD Card Slot is the ultimate MacBook Pro dock [Review]

The USB-C 4-in-1 Multiport Video Adapter with Power Delivery (CDPVDHMDPDP) can be had from Amazon here for $77.86. The USB-C Multiport Adapter with HDMI, VGA and Power Delivery 3.0 (DKT30CHVGPD) is available here for $98.99.