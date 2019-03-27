Microsoft releases Windows 10 20H1 Build 18865 to the Skip Ahead ring

If you opted to join the Skip Ahead ring, bypassing the 19H1 builds, you are currently being served up flights from the 20H1 branch -- the feature update that Microsoft is set to release a year from now.

Today the software giant rolls out Build 18865 which fixes numerous problems, including multiple issues affecting Narrator.

SEE ALSO:

General changes, improvements, and fixes in this build include:

In Cursor & pointer setting, tooltips will now show when you move the mouse over the different color options.

Fixed the issue where Narrator’s Copy command in Scan mode in Facebook’s "Write a comment" text field resulted in message "Item cannot take focus".

Narrator now announces the toggle state of checkbox in Listview.

Fixed the issue where Narrator read "has finished loading" multiple times when loading a new page in Chrome.

Fixed the issue where Narrator did not read cell content in Excel when using F2 to edit.

Fixed the issue where Narrator said "end of line" when navigated to an empty cell while editing a table.

Scan mode will now switch off to allow typing in the edit field of a spinner control.

Fixed the issue where Narrator did not read aria-label information from button.

Improved Narrator’s fallback logic for controls with no accessible name.

Narrator will now present "invalid" or "required" properties on more controls.

Fixed the issue where Narrator Braille showed the window title instead of the first line on the braille display when navigating to the beginning of the document with Ctrl + Home in a text editing area.

Narrator Braille user can now reliably activate links by routing key.

Fixed the issue where Narrator Braille did not render information on the braille display about the login pop up while creating a page in Facebook.com.

Fixed the issue where Narrator Braille would show the accessible name in the beginning of every line in a text area.

Fixed an issue resulting in a duplicate empty copy of certain folders being created on upgrade for some users.

Fixed an issue where, if your computer supported Wi-Fi and you had the Performance tab set as default in Task Manager, on Task Manager launch, the Wi-Fi section in the Performance tab would appear to be selected, but the details displayed would be for the CPU section.

Fixed an issue resulting in some Insiders experiencing unexpected BitLocker prompts to encrypt certain drives, and then subsequently failing to encrypt.

Known issues in this build are:

Launching games that use anti-cheat software may trigger a bugcheck (GSOD).

Some Realtek SD card readers are not functioning properly.

Creative X-Fi sound cards are not functioning properly. Creative has released updated drivers for some affected X-Fi sound cards. Please refer to Creative’s website for details on your particular hardware and any available updates.

Photo credit: charnsitr / Shutterstock