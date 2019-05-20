Game of Thrones' divisive finale sure has people talking...

Game of Thrones has never been a show to play things safe. Every time viewers thought they knew where things were going, the series would usually prove them wrong -- often with an unexpected death, or a twist hardly anyone saw coming.

The eighth and final season has just ended, and it’s fair to say -- like much of the eighth season (episode five, The Bells, in particular) -- the finale left viewers divided. I personally loved it (albeit not unreservedly), while my colleague Brian Fagioli hated it. Either way, people have been talking about it.

Social listening and analytics company Talkwalker measured the finale episode’s impact and has come up with some interesting numbers. From the last 24 hours (as of 10am Monday) there have been 708,300 social mentions and engagement (likes and shares) of nearly 16 million.

Warning: Some of these stats include spoilers, so if you haven’t seen the episode yet it’s probably best to stop reading until you have.

Top Social -- last 24hrs

  1. Fan reactions that it is over: Actress Nathalie Emmanuel talking about the end of the series (152K likes/shares)
  2. Frenzy about why Jon Snow wasn’t killed (145.5K shares/likes)
  3. Emotions about that epic Daenerys Targaryen shot with the dragon wings visible behind her (103.7K shares/likes)

Top News -- last 24 hrs

Top Hashtags:

 Labels  Mentions
1 #GameOfThrones       582,093
2 #GameOfThronesFinale        76,580
3 #GOT        48,185
4 #TheFinalEpisode        44,008
5 #GameOfThonesFinale        18,029
6 #GOTFinale        16,161
7 #DemThrones        12,620
8 #GOTS8E6        10,097
9 #JonSnow          8,087
10 #Daenerys          5,440

GOT Main Characters:

   Labels  Mentions
    1 Jon Snow       29,492
    2 Tyrion Lannister       11,184
    3 Sansa Stark        7,899
    4 Arya Stark        6,633
    5 Daenerys Targaryen        5,970
    6 Bran Stark        4,977
    7 Jaime Lannister        4,155
    8 Margaery Tyrell        2,689
    9 Gendry        2,563
  10 Bronn        2,401
  11 Samwell Tarly        2,352
  12 Brienne of Tarth        1,828
  13 Catelyn Stark        1,421
  14 Varys        1,238
  15 Missandei        1,081
  16 Ygritte           926
  17 Cersei Lannister           669
  18 Gilly           378
  19 Khal Drogo           351
  20 Robb Stark           317
  21 Melisandre           296
  22 Davos Seaworth           278
  23 Robert Baratheon           190
  24 Tywin Lannister           167
  25 Jorah Mormont           130

Even though it was the last-ever episode (spin-offs and prequels not withstanding), it wasn’t the most talked about of the series. In order they were:

  • 3 - The Long Night
  • 5 - The Bells
  • 1 – Winterfell
  • 6 – The Iron Throne
  • 4 - The Last of the Starks
  • 2 - A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms

