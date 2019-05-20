Game of Thrones' divisive finale sure has people talking...

Game of Thrones has never been a show to play things safe. Every time viewers thought they knew where things were going, the series would usually prove them wrong -- often with an unexpected death, or a twist hardly anyone saw coming.

The eighth and final season has just ended, and it’s fair to say -- like much of the eighth season (episode five, The Bells, in particular) -- the finale left viewers divided. I personally loved it (albeit not unreservedly), while my colleague Brian Fagioli hated it. Either way, people have been talking about it.

Social listening and analytics company Talkwalker measured the finale episode’s impact and has come up with some interesting numbers. From the last 24 hours (as of 10am Monday) there have been 708,300 social mentions and engagement (likes and shares) of nearly 16 million.

Warning: Some of these stats include spoilers, so if you haven’t seen the episode yet it’s probably best to stop reading until you have.

Top Social -- last 24hrs

Fan reactions that it is over: Actress Nathalie Emmanuel talking about the end of the series (152K likes/shares) Frenzy about why Jon Snow wasn’t killed (145.5K shares/likes) Emotions about that epic Daenerys Targaryen shot with the dragon wings visible behind her (103.7K shares/likes)

Top News -- last 24 hrs

Top Hashtags:

Labels Mentions 1 #GameOfThrones 582,093 2 #GameOfThronesFinale 76,580 3 #GOT 48,185 4 #TheFinalEpisode 44,008 5 #GameOfThonesFinale 18,029 6 #GOTFinale 16,161 7 #DemThrones 12,620 8 #GOTS8E6 10,097 9 #JonSnow 8,087 10 #Daenerys 5,440

GOT Main Characters:



Labels Mentions 1 Jon Snow 29,492 2 Tyrion Lannister 11,184 3 Sansa Stark 7,899 4 Arya Stark 6,633 5 Daenerys Targaryen 5,970 6 Bran Stark 4,977 7 Jaime Lannister 4,155 8 Margaery Tyrell 2,689 9 Gendry 2,563 10 Bronn 2,401 11 Samwell Tarly 2,352 12 Brienne of Tarth 1,828 13 Catelyn Stark 1,421 14 Varys 1,238 15 Missandei 1,081 16 Ygritte 926 17 Cersei Lannister 669 18 Gilly 378 19 Khal Drogo 351 20 Robb Stark 317 21 Melisandre 296 22 Davos Seaworth 278 23 Robert Baratheon 190 24 Tywin Lannister 167 25 Jorah Mormont 130

Even though it was the last-ever episode (spin-offs and prequels not withstanding), it wasn’t the most talked about of the series. In order they were: