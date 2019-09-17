Blue Yeti X is a pro USB microphone for vlogging, gaming, podcasting, and more

When amateurs decide they want to create music, vlogs, podcasts, or some other form of media, there is often a product they buy first -- a Blue Yeti microphone. Creators tend to gravitate towards the professional-grade Yeti, and it is not hard to see why -- it is well made, performs well, and looks super cool. Even game streamers on services like Twitch use Yeti microphones. Hell, I have seen them in business conference rooms.

Today, Blue -- a Logitech company -- launches its latest and greatest USB microphone. Called "Yeti X," it is designed for vlogging, gaming, podcasting, music creation, and more. While Blue says this microphone is for professionals, it can, of course, be used by amateurs too.

"Yeti X was custom tuned to deliver superior, broadcast-quality sound for professional-level gaming, Twitch and Mixer streaming, podcasting and YouTube productions. A four-capsule condenser array provides clearer, more focused audio for Yeti X’s four pickup patterns. Cardioid mode captures sound sources that are directly in front of the microphone, omni mode picks up sound equally from all around the mic, bidirectional mode records from both the front and the rear of the microphone, and stereo mode uses both the left and right channels for capturing immersive audio experiences," says Blue Microphones.

The company further says, "Yeti X features an 11-segment LED meter that goes from green to red, so streamers can check and adjust their vocal levels at a glance and easily maintain professional sound quality while live on camera. An illuminated multi-function smart knob provides precise control over mic gain, mute and headphone volume. The smart knob also controls the blend of microphone signal and computer sound, so creators can quickly adjust the amount of computer audio versus microphone audio that is heard in the headphones."

Blue shares specifications below.

Microphone and Performance

Power Required/Consumption: 62mA - 203mA

62mA - 203mA Sample/Bit Rate: 48 kHz, 24-bit

48 kHz, 24-bit Capsules: 4 Blue-proprietary 14mm condenser capsules

4 Blue-proprietary 14mm condenser capsules Polar Patterns: Cardioid, Omnidirectional, Bidirectional, Stereo

Cardioid, Omnidirectional, Bidirectional, Stereo Frequency Response: 20Hz - 20kHz

20Hz - 20kHz Max SPL: 122dB

122dB Dimensions (extended in stand): 4.33" (11cm) x 4.80" (12.2cm) x 11.38" (28.9cm)

4.33" (11cm) x 4.80" (12.2cm) x 11.38" (28.9cm) Weight (microphone and stand): 2.8 lbs (1.28kg)

2.8 lbs (1.28kg) Weight (microphone only): 1.14 lbs (.519kg)

Headphone Amplifier

Impedance: 13 Ohms min, 16 Ohms typical

13 Ohms min, 16 Ohms typical Power Output (RMS): 72mWrms per channel

72mWrms per channel THD: 70dB (0.03%)

70dB (0.03%) Frequency Response: 20Hz - 20kHz

20Hz - 20kHz Signal to Noise: 100dB

John Maier, president and CEO, Blue Microphones provides the following statement.

We're excited to introduce Yeti X with Blue VO!CE technology and continue the evolution of our renowned lineup of USB mics. We created Yeti X based on feedback from content creators all over the world, who need fast and easy-to-use tools that help them sound their very best. Yeti X with Blue VO!CE gives creators the ability to quickly and easily customize their sound using high-quality effects and presets. Additionally, new features like high-res LED metering and a multi-function smart knob make it easier than ever to deliver professional results for gaming, streaming, and podcasting.

Blue says Yeti X is compatible with both Windows and Mac, but it will probably work fine with Linux. With that said, Linux users won't have access to the Logitech G Hub software, which provides sound customization and the ability to change the RGB lighting.

The Yeti X will be available next month for $169.99. You can pre-order it now from Best Buy here. While that seems like a lot of money, and yeah, it is, the price is totally reasonable for a professional grade USB microphone from such a respected company. Blue will also sell two accessories for Yeti X -- a custom shock mount for $49.99 and a boom arm for $99.99.