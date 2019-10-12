You won't be surprised to learn that yet another update is causing Windows 10 problems

Well, color us completely unsurprised! Another Windows 10 update -- KB4517389 this time -- is causing problems.

Continuing Microsoft's frankly appalling run of problematic updates, KB4517389 cumulative update is leading to problems with the Start menu and Microsoft Edge.

This is not the first update in recent times to cause problems with the Start menu, and far from being the only problematic update of the last couple of months. KB4515384 was also causing Start menu issues a few weeks ago, and then KB4524147 also broke the Start menu -- despite itself being a fix for a previous update that caused problems with printing!

When it comes to KB4517389, Microsoft has -- sort of -- acknowledged the problems, but not on the official support page. Instead, in response to complaints about the problem on its Answers forum, the company has said that it is aware of the Start menu issue and that a fix will be released later this month.

Microsoft employee Paul Sey wrote:

We are aware of this issue and estimate a resolution to be released in late October.

Microsoft is yet to say anything in response to reports that the update interferes with the Edge browser and prevents it from launching.

Image credit: charnsitr / Shutterstock

