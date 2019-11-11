macOS 11 Ventura is the operating system Apple should be making

The latest version of macOS -- 10.15 Catalina -- was released just a month ago, and introduced some big changes, including the break-up of iTunes, and dropping support for 32-bit apps, which unfortunately meant some popular third-party software stopped working.

It might not happen any time soon, but if Apple does eventually make the jump to macOS 11, it’s fair to say the operating system will get a fairly major overhaul at that point. If you’d like to see how it should look, we’ve got this stunning video to wow you.

This concept comes from YouTuber Kamer Kaan Avdan, who has previously created similar videos for updated versions of Windows 95, Windows XP, Windows 7, and Windows 11. This isn't the first time Avdan has turned his design skills to Apple though. He’s also created concept videos for iOS 12 and iOS 13, and re-imagined iOS 6 for modern devices. A year ago gave us his macOS Cupertino concept.

His take on macOS 11 Ventura gives us a redesigned Finder, easier drag and drop, the ability to pin widgets to the desktop, a new Settings app, a redesigned Mission Control, enhanced Spotlight, a darker Dark Mode, and an overall more consistent design -- something we see a lot of in Avdan’s other concepts.

He also includes Face ID -- because of course he does -- and a proactive Siri.

Watch the video below and tell us what you think of his macOS 11 Ventura concept. Do you prefer it to macOS Catalina?