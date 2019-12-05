Kanguru Defender Bio-Elite30 is a fingerprint hardware encrypted USB flash drive for Windows, Mac, and Linux

Hardware encrypted USB flash drives are fairly common, but usually, they leverage keypads for unlocking. Biometrics -- such a fingerprint reader -- are far more convenient, however. Today, Kanguru launches a new hardware encrypted flash drive that uses your finger to decrypt it.

Called "Defender Bio-Elite30," the company claims the drive will work on any operating system, meaning those on Windows, Mac, or Linux can take advantage of the biometric unlocking. The drive will even work with devices such as Smart televisions. The Defender Bio-Elite30 is bus-powered too, so you won't have to be concerned about an internal battery failing. Believe it or not, despite the cool technology, it is rather affordable.

"Kanguru is proud to announce the launch of the world’s first OS Agnostic, Fingerprint Access Hardware Encrypted Flash Drive with remote management capability. This new biometric fingerprint access flash drive supplants the bulky pinpads and fussy combo keypads of leading encrypted devices, making it much more convenient and easy to use. With just a tap of the finger, the new Kanguru Defender Bio-Elite30 Fingerprint Hardware Encrypted Flash Drive provides quick access to encrypted files," says Kanguru.

The company further explains, "Being OS Agnostic, the Defender Bio-Elite30 can be used on virtually any machine, from Windows and MacOS, to medical equipment, smart TVs and even ATMs for making bank machine updates. This makes it highly versatile for all types of industries. With best-in-class AES 256-Bit hardware encryption, the new biometric fingerprint encrypted flash drive allows a user to assign multiple finger access for themselves, and/or others whom they authorize. Permissions can be enabled for full read/write secure entry, or read only restricted access to allow users to simply view the encrypted files."

Kanguru shares the following specifications.

MODEL NUMBER KDFBE30-xG TAA COMPLIANCE Yes CAPACITIES 16GB, 32GB, 64GB INTERFACE SuperSpeed USB 3.0 DATA TRANSFER RATES Read Speed:

16GB - 64GB = up to 230 MB/secWrite Speed:

16GB = up to 20 MB/sec

32GB = up to 45 MB/sec

64GB = up to 85 MB/sec MEMORY TYPE Solid State NAND flash ENCRYPTION FEATURES 256-bit AES Hardware Encryption

XTS Mode DATA RETENTION 10 yrs or more SHOCK RESISTANCE 1000Gs Max OPERATING TEMPERATURE 0°C to +70°C STORAGE TEMPERATURE -25°C to +85°C HUMIDITY RANGE 20% - 90% VIBRATION 15G Peak to Peak Max OS COMPATIBILITY OS Platform Agnostic - No OS needed WEIGHT 0.3 oz, 11 g CUSTOMIZATION Customization Available:

Engrave logos, serial numbers, OS-Agnostic Configuration (on/off), etc. DIMENSIONS 39.82mm L x 17.82mm W x 8.26mm H

1.568” L x 0.701” W x 0.325” H

The company also provides features and benefits below.

OS Platform Agnostic (Use On Virtually Any Machine)

Full 256-Bit Hardware Encryption (XTS Mode)

Assign Multi-Finger Access For Each Fingerprint or User(s)

Features New Command Console With Onboard Browser

Option To Remotely Manage With Kanguru Remote Management Console (KRMC)

Optional On-board AntiVirus, Real-Time Scanning Protection by Award Winning BitDefender

RSA-2048 Digitally-Signed Secure Firmware

TAA Compliant

As stated earlier, the Kanguru Defender Bio-Elite30 is priced reasonably. There are three capacities from which to choose -- 16GB, 32GB, and 64GB, priced at $89.95, $109.95, and $159.95 respectively. If you want your own, it can be ordered here now.