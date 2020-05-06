Microsoft releases Windows 10 Insider Build 19624

Today is a big day for Microsoft as the firm has announced a number of new hardware devices, including Surface Book 3 and Surface Go 2.

It has also rolled out yet another new Windows 10 build for Insiders on the Fast ring.

Build 19624 is another fairly minor flight. Changes and improvements include:

Microsoft is temporarily turning off the new search box in the default apps Settings pages while it works on improving performance and reliability.

Microsoft is updating the VPN connection logic based on feedback, so that if you disconnect from a VPN network, it will now uncheck the option to auto-connect (similar to how it’s handled for Wi-Fi).

Based on feedback Microsoft is updating the text of the Add a Device dialog so the list of examples under Bluetooth includes controllers.

Microsoft is updating the Optional Updates Available section that appears in Windows Update settings, so that you will now be able to copy the text in case you need it.

Fixes in the build are:

Fixed an issue that was causing unexpected flickering across Windows shell surfaces and apps in the last two builds.

Fixed an issue causing IIS configuration to be set to default after taking a new build.

Fixed an issue causing a transient access error when quickly switching between WSL distros using the File Explorer integration.

Fixed an issue impacting explorer.exe reliability for some Insiders recently.

Fixed an issue resulting in Settings and the taskbar volume flyout crashing recently when selecting certain endpoints from the audio endpoint list.

Fixed a race condition that could result in VPN not auto-connecting (if it was set up to do that) after upgrade.

Microsoft has fixed an issue where the battery icon on the lock screen always shows close to empty, regardless of actual battery levels. If you’re still experiencing this issue, please report it in the Feedback Hub.

Fixed a recent issue where if you opened your laptop after it’d been asleep, and it was connected to an external monitor with an external camera, Windows Hello would recognize you but not dismiss the lock screen.

Fixed an issue that could result in your device bug checking after it’d been asleep.

Fixed an issue resulting in certain Bluetooth mice being very slow to reconnect to your device after it’d been asleep.

Fixed an issue preventing you from navigating out of the Connect app’s settings dialog using a mouse.

Fixed an issue resulting in Windows Security’s Core Isolation feature failing to enable on certain devices recently.

Fixed an issue resulting in Windows Update failing with error code 0x800700b7.

Fixed a deadlock that could result in Windows Update’s checking for updates not completing and showing as in progress until Settings was closed and reopened.

Fixed an issue where some of the buttons and links on the Language Settings page weren’t the correct color when using high contrast.

Fixed an issue where the text in the Optimize Drives window under Scheduled Optimization section would be truncated in a number of different languages and at certain text scaling levels.

Known issues include:

Microsoft is aware Narrator and NVDA users that seek the latest release of Microsoft Edge based on Chromium may experience some difficulty when navigating and reading certain web content. Narrator, NVDA and the Edge teams are aware of these issues. Users of legacy Microsoft Edge will not be affected. NVAccess has released a NVDA 2019.3 that resolves the known issue with Edge.

Microsoft is looking into reports of the update process hanging for extended periods of time when attempting to install a new build.

Microsoft is looking into an issue where some may devices fail to update to this build with error code 0xc0000409. If you experience this error, you may consider pausing updates until a future flight.

Microsoft is working on fixing an issue for a future Insider Preview build where in Settings > Privacy the Documents and Downloads sections show a broken icon next to their page name (just a rectangle).

