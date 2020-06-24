June update for Windows 10 is causing c0000008 errors and restart issues

The June update released for Windows 10 this last Patch Tuesday is causing problems for some people who have installed it.

Users who are affected by the issue after installing KB4557957 or KB4560960 see an error message with the status code c0000008, and Windows then forces them to restart their computer. Microsoft is aware of the issue and is working on a fix, but in the meantime, you'll have to make do with a workaround.

See also:

This is not the first time KB4557957 and KB4560960 have proved problematic. The same updates were also causing issues with printing, although this particular problem seems to have now been addressed. This latest problem, however, is still under investigation, with a now-familiar "Microsoft is working on a resolution and will provide an update in an upcoming release" message being posted in place of an actual solution.

In the list of known issues for KB4557957, (for Windows 10 version 2004) Microsoft says:

The Local Security Authority Subsystem Service (LSASS) file (lsass.exe) might fail on some devices with the error message, "A critical system process, C:\WINDOWS\system32\lsass.exe, failed with status code c0000008. The machine must now be restarted."

The same message appears on the page for KB4560960 (for Windows 10 version 1903 and version 1909) .

As Microsoft is still working on addressing the problem, the only thing you can do is uninstall the troublesome update:

Open Settings and head to Update & Security Click View update history followed by Uninstall updates Select the entry labelled Update for Microsoft Windows (KB4557957) or Update for Microsoft Windows (KB4560960) and click Uninstall

Image credit: Friemann / Shutterstock