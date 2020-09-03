HyperX launches Labor Day Sale on Amazon

This upcoming Monday is Labor Day in the USA. It is a national holiday designed to celebrate the hard work of America's laborers. Many will have off from work on this day, but sadly, not everyone will.

Besides getting off from work, another big aspect of Labor Day is sales. Yes, many retailers offer discounts on products as a Labor Day promotion. This year, popular gaming company HyperX is offering some nice deals on several of its products.

Even though Labor Day isn't until Monday, it is typically celebrated as a multi-day weekend. HyperX will be offering these discounts starting today and running through 9/8.

Below, you can see all of the the Amazon sales. I highly recommend the company's keyboards and mice.

Product Name MSRP Promo Price Discount Amount
Alloy FPS Pro - Blue Switch Keyboard $69.99 $59.99 $10.00
Alloy FPS RGB Keyboard $109.99 $89.99 $20.00
Alloy Origins Aqua Switch Keyboard $109.99 $89.99 $20.00
Chargeplay Duo (PS4) $29.99 $14.99 $15.00
Chargeplay Duo (Xbox) $29.99 $21.99 $8.00
ChargePlay Quad $29.99 $14.99 $15.00
Cloud Stinger Core (PS4) $39.99 $29.99 $10.00
Pudding Keycaps - Black $24.99 $19.99 $5.00
Pulsefire Dart Mouse $99.99 $89.99 $10.00
Pulsefire Raid Mouse $59.99 $49.99 $10.00

