Kubuntu Focus M2 Linux laptop is here

Back in the day, getting a laptop with Linux pre-installed was almost unheard of. For the most part, you had to buy a computer with Windows and then install Linux yourself. This wasn't bad, necessarily, but it did mean that the price of the computer included a Windows license you maybe didn't want. In other words, Microsoft was profiting off of Linux users -- just because they bought a Windows PC.

In 2020, however, there are many computers to be had with Linux pre-installed, thanks to pioneers like System76. Of course, nowadays, big companies like Dell and Lenovo are selling Linux machines too. Today, yet another such laptop hits the market -- the second generation Kubuntu Focus M2. Yes, this is the second officially sanctioned notebook from the developers of the KDE variant of Ubuntu.

"The finely-tuned Focus virtually eliminates the need to configure the OS, applications, or updates. Kubuntu combines industry standard Ubuntu 20.04 LTS with the beautiful yet familiar KDE desktop. With dozens of Guided Solutions and unparalleled support, the shortest path to Linux success is the Focus," says The Kubuntu Focus Team.

The team further says, "The Focus team provides unparalleled customer support with custom order built same-day, Guided Solutions, cross-shipping, and free live support. Our team takes care of the platform so customers can focus on work and play. The M2 is available now and is smaller, lighter, and faster than the prior generation M1. The 8c/16t i7-10875H CPU is faster by 17 percent single-core and 58 percent multi-core. TensorFlow runs up to 25x faster than popular competitors."

The Kubuntu Focus Team shares specifications below.

CPU 10th Generation Intel Core i7-10875H Processor, 8 core / 16 thread. 2.3GHz Base, 5.1GHz Turbo GPUs Every laptop contains both a discrete GPU (dGPU) and an integrated GPU (iGPU).GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060/2070/2080 GPU PCIe x 16 AND Intel UHD 630 Graphics with CUDA and cuDNN.One can employ iGPU for display and dedicate dGPU for compute Display 15.6” Full HD (1920x1080) 144Hz, Wide View Angle Display, 72% NTSC Display, Matte Finished. Connect up to 3 external 4K monitors at 60 and 120Hz.1x Mini-DisplayPort 1.41x USB-C Thunderbold 31x HDMI with HDCP Memory Up to 64GB Dual Channel DDR4 3200 MHz Core Logic Intel HM470 Express Chipset Storage 2 x M.2 2280 PCIe Gen3x4 interface featuring Samsung 970 Evo Plus at 3,500MB/s and 2,700MB/s seq. read and write. Over 5x faster than standard Evo 860 Pro SSD. Battery 73 WhrUp to 6.0 hr on iGPUUp to 3.5 hr on dGPU Network Built-in Gigabit RJ-45 Ethernet LAN

Intel Dual Band Wireless Wi-Fi 6 AX + Bluetooth Security Full disk encryptionKensington LockYubiKey 5 NFC 2FA (optional) Sound High Definition AudioS/PDIF digital outputBuilt-in Array Microphone and two speakersSound Blaster Atlas Webcam 1.0M HD Video Camera Keyboard Single Zone full size keyboard with numeric pad.Multi-color LED backlitKubuntu super key Touchpad Two button, Glass Synaptics, pressure sensitive, with multi-gesture and scroll Warranty Up to Two year limited hardware with software support Chassis Metal surfaces, Plastic bottom, 357.5 x 238 x 20mm, 2kg Cooling One CPU and one GPU fan with heat pipes. Nearly silent in light loads such as web browsing. Max fan volume of 45dB measured two feet from screen center under max load. Multi-Card-Reader MMC / RSMMCSD / SDHC / SDXC / Micro SD (with adapter)SD Express / UHS-IIMS / MS Pro / MS Duo Ports 1 HDMI output Port (with HDCP)1 Mini DisplayPort 1.4 output Port1 Thunderbolt 3 Port1 Kensington Lock3 USB 3.2 Gen 1 Ports (Type A, 1 x powered USB port, AC/DC)1 2-in-1 Audio Jack (Microphone / S/PDIF Optical output)1 2-in-1 Audio Jack (Headphone / Microphone)1 RJ-45 Built-in Gigabit Ethernet LAN (10/100/1000Mbps)1 Intel Dual Band Wireless Wi-Fi 6 AX + Bluetooth, M.2 interface1 Built-in 1.0M HD Video Camera Slots 1 MicroSD Push-Push Card reader up to UHS-llThree M.2 Card Slots1st for WLAN Combo M.2 2230 Card with PCIe and USB interface2nd for SSD M.2 2280 Card with SATA / PCIe Gen3x4 interface3rd for SSD M.2 2280 Card with PCIe Gen3x4 interface Expansion User expandable SSD, NVMe, and RAM

The Kubuntu Focus M2 can be had here immediately with a starting price of $1,795. Keep in mind, that is with base (yet very good) specifications, such as an NVIDIA 2060, 16GB RAM, and a 250GB SSD. If you choose to increase any of those specs, the price will obviously go up -- you will exceed $3,000 if you max it out.