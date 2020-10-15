Logitech launches affordable Z407 Bluetooth 2.1 computer speakers

The speakers that are built into laptops or integrated into computer monitors have gotten much better over the years, but make no mistake, they still don't provide an optimal audio experience. Whether you are watching movies or listening to music, investing in superior speakers will certainly make your life much more enjoyable.

The great thing is, solid computer speakers don't have to break the bank either. Today, Logitech launches the Z407 Bluetooth 2.1 computer speaker system, and it is priced well under $100. What makes these particularly cool is that the two satellite speakers can be positioned horizontally or vertically, making them fit well on almost any desk.

Despite the wireless connectivity option, the Z407 is not limited to it -- you can also wire them to your computer using USB or a 3.5mm audio jack. They even come with a useful wireless control dial, making it easier to interact with your media's audio.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Logitech releases MX Anywhere 3 wireless mouse for Windows and Mac

"The Z407 features an expertly tuned 2.1 speaker system with 80 watts of peak power. From crisp high notes to powerful mid and low-range notes and deep bass, the Z407 never compromises on sound. And the ported, down-firing subwoofer adds a rich, room-filling experience to your music, movies, and games," says Logitech.

ALSO READ: Logitech releases MK295 Silent Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Combo

The company also says, "Experience the freedom of wireless control with the dial. With a 20-meter or 66-feet wireless range, the dial lets you adjust your sound from your desktop or from across the room. Press it and spin it to play, pause, skip or rewind tracks, mute, control volume and enable bass mode. It’s so easy, you don't even have to get off the couch."

Logitech shares specifications below.

Total watts (Peak): 80W

Total watts (RMS): 40W

Subwoofer: 20W

Satellites: 2 x 10W

3.5 mm input: 1

Micro-USB input: 1

Bluetooth: 5.0

The Logitech Z407 Bluetooth 2.1 computer speakers won't begin shipping until October 28, but you can pre-order them immediately here. As stated earlier, they are affordable and cost under $100, but just how inexpensive are they? They are selling for an impressively low $79.99.

Please note: Some of the above links may be affiliate links, meaning we, or our writers, may receive payment if you purchase one of these items (or other items) after clicking on them.