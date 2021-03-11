This is what Windows 10 'Sun Valley' should look like

If you’ve been following Windows 10’s development you’ll likely know that Microsoft’s newest operating system is set to get a makeover later this year.

We’ve already started seeing some elements of the tweaked UI, but the finished release -- currently codenamed Sun Valley -- will take things further, with improvements to the design of the Start menu, File Explorer and Action Center, bringing with it rounded corners and new colors.

Concept creator Addy Visuals has previously given us his take on Windows Vista Remastered Edition, Windows 8 Remastered Edition and Windows 21, and today he turns his attention to showing us his vision of what Windows 10 'Sun Valley' should look like.

Although the finished OS likely won’t look exactly like this, he has based his creation on what we know -- or at least think we know -- about the Windows 10 refresh.

The end result is very much what we would like to see from the update, with a cleaner look and great use of the Fluent Design System.

There's a redesigned Action Center, redesigned Settings, a Compact Mode, consistent design, smooth animations and new icons, and an updated File Explorer with the ability to lock folders.

Addy also adds the ability to quickly open two emails at once, overhauls the Task View, and introduces a scheduled Dark Mode.

I’m a big fan of this new concept, especially as it's very close to how the new Windows 10 will likely look, but I'd be interested to know what you think of it.

Watch the video below and then share your thoughts in the comments.