Forget boring Windows 10, it's Windows Vista: Remastered Edition we want!

People often claim that Microsoft operating systems follow a pattern, with good and bad versions alternating -- Windows 95 (bad), Windows 98 (good), Windows Me (bad), Windows XP (good), Windows Vista (bad), Windows 7 (good), Windows 8.x (bad), and Windows 10 (mostly good).

It’s largely true, although if Windows Vista had been given the same length of life that Windows 10 has enjoyed, there’s a fair chance a good portion of Windows users would still be running it today. Vista wasn’t bad as such, just very unfinished. If the aging OS had a modern makeover, could it win over Windows 10 users? I suspect so. Feast your eyes on the Windows Vista Remastered Edition and make up your own mind.

SEE ALSO:

Advertisement

Addy Arapi -- who previously gave us his vision of Windows 21 and Windows 8 Remastered -- has turned his attention to Windows Vista for his final concept of 2020, created while in quarantine.

This reimagining takes everything we know and love/hate about Windows Vista, and gives it a modern makeover. It features a sidebar with pinnable gadgets and Windows 10's Action Center, an updated File Explorer, and -- inevitably -- a stylish dark mode.

The old Aero Design has also been given a modern twist he’s calling Aero 2.0.

I never really liked Vista much, but this reimagined version shows how good it could be if it was released today.

Check out the Addy Visuals concept below and let me know what you think of it in the comments.