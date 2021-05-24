MINISFORUM HM80 mini PC has AMD Ryzen 7 4800U APU with Radeon graphics

MINISFORUM is a computer manufacturer that has been gaining a lot of fans lately. Its PCs are looked upon favorably by many consumers that like the diminutive desktop form factor. Not only are its computers well-made and small, but often quite powerful too. These machines can be good servers, retro-gaming machines, office workstations, home theater PCs, and more.

Many MINISFORUM computers are powered by capable Intel processors, but understandably, AMD fans want to get in on the small desktop action too. I am happy to say MINISFORUM does cater to those that prefer AMD. In fact, the company does have several AMD-powered options. Today, MINISFORUM launches its latest desktop, and it is powered by the Ryzen 7 4800U processor.

Called "DeskMini/EliteMini HM80," it does not have Thunderbolt 4 like the EliteMini TL50, but it does have a regular USB-C port. The Ryzen 7 4800U which powers the tiny PC is an octa-core APU with integrated Radeon graphics. It even supports DDR4 3200MHz, which can make a big difference if you want to squeeze the most performance out of the integrated GPU.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: NewerTech launches USB-C to HDMI and DisplayPort adapters

"HM80 is coupled in a dual-channel configuration. The standard storage is M.2 2280 256/512GB PCIe SSD, and 2 X 2.5 inch SATA HDD Slot (SATA 3.0 6.0Gb/s, height 7.5mm max) expanded available. With an Intel AX200 Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0 adapter preinstalled, HM80 also provides various interfaces including two GbE ports, four USB 3.0 ports, two USB 3.1 Gen 2 ports, three additional display outputs (DisplayPort, HDMI, USB Type-C), and a 3.5 mm audio jack."

ALSO READ: BIOSTAR launches Gaming X RGB DDR4 RAM

"The main body of HM80 is 149.6mm x 149.6mm x 55.5mm, weighing 0.7KGs only. Inside the box, you will also get an HDMI cable, VESA mount and HDD holder. HM80 supports high definition 4K triple displays including HDMI, DP, USB-C, all at [email protected] Besides, you can freely adjust the original 512M video memory to 2G memory through the BIOS change to meet the gaming requirements."

MINISFORUM shares specifications below.

Processor AMD Ryzen 7 4800U, 8 Cores/16 Threads

(Total L2 Cache 4MB, Total L3 Cache 8MB, Base Clock 1.8 GHz, up to 4.2 GHz) GPU AMD Radeon Graphics (Graphics Frequency 1750 MHz) Memory DDR4 8/16GB×2 Dual channel (SODIMM Slots×2) Storage M.2 2280 256/512GB PCIe SSD Storage Expansion 2.5 inch SATA HDD Slot×2 (SATA 3.0 6.0Gb/s) Wireless Connectivity M.2 2230 WIFI Support (Intel® WIFI6 AX200 , BT5.0 pre-install) Ethernet ① 1000Mbps LAN ② 2500Mbps LAN Video Output ① HDMI ([email protected]) , ② DisplayPort([email protected]) , ③ USB-C Port([email protected] , In Front) Audio Output HDMI , DisplayPort , 3.5mm Audio Jack（Green) Peripherals Interface RJ45 Gigabit Ethernet Port×1, RJ45 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet Port×1, USB 3.0 Port×4(The Back), USB 3.1 Port×2(Gen2, In Front), Digital MIC ×2, Clear CMOS ×1, COM PIN ×1 (internal) Power DC 19V/3.42A (adapter included) , via USB-C(power port) System Windows 10 Pro Product Dimension 149.6×149.6×55.5mm Package Dimension 158×158×100mm Net Weight 0.50/KGS Gross Weight 1.40/KGS

The MINISFORUM HM80 is offered in two impressive configurations here -- one has 16GB RAM and a 256GB PCIe SSD, while the other has 32GB/512GB. The former is currently being sold for $759 and the latter can be had for $829. Since the difference in price is so small, my advice would be to splurge on the model with more RAM and storage -- even if you don't need the better specs today.