Kodi 20 N's codename revealed, and you can install the first build of it now

Kodi 19 'Matrix' Final was released in February, followed by a bug fixing follow-up four weeks ago. If you’re already looking forward and wondering what the next iteration will bring we have news.

We can’t tell you what new features or changes to expect yet, but we can tell you what the next codename is.

If you’ve been using Kodi for a while you’ll know that each version has a sci-fi/fantasy name which makes it easier to identify. The list to date is:

  • Atlantis
  • Babylon
  • Camelot
  • Dharma
  • Eden
  • Frodo
  • Gotham
  • Helix
  • Isengard
  • Jarvis
  • Krypton
  • Leia
  • Matrix

Today the Kodi Foundation reveals that the next version will be (drumroll please)... Kodi 20 "Nexus".

The team says this name is little broader than others and reveals some examples of where Nexus has been used:

  • A series designator for replicants
  • An extra-dimensional realm that exists outside of space and time, visited by both Kirk and Picard
  • A post-cyberpunk trilogy by Ramez Naam
  • A dungeon in World of Warcraft
  • The heart of every protoss settlement in StarCraft

Although it isn’t advisable (not least because not much has changed), you can now download a nightly build for Kodi 20 "Nexus" should you wish to. Just go here, select the OS you’re running, and click the Development Builds tab.

Photo Credit: Shutterstock

