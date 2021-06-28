First Windows 11 preview available to download now -- this is what's new, and what's missing

When Microsoft announced Windows 11 last week it promised we would see the first builds of the new OS become available for Insiders this week, and true to its word, the first such flight -- Build 22000.51 -- is available now.

You will need to be an Insider in the Dev Channel to install it, but assuming you are, the update will be available to you shortly. This preview comes with the main features you’d expect to see, including the new look, widgets, and a preview of the new Microsoft Store.

During its announcement, Microsoft teased Android app support and built-in Teams Chat. Sadly those features aren't available in this first test build, but that probably shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise.

These are some of the changes that will be available in this build:

Start: Start puts everything you need on your PC at the center with a set of pinned apps and a cloud powered "Recommended" section that shows your recently opened files from both your PC and across your devices like your smartphone with OneDrive.

Access your Desktops via Task View (WIN + Tab) on the Taskbar. You can reorder and customize the backgrounds for each of your Desktops. You can also mouse-over Task View on the Taskbar for quick access to your existing Desktops or to create a new one! Dynamic Refresh Rate: Dynamic Refresh Rate allows your PC to automatically boost the refresh rate when you’re inking or scrolling (which means you’ll get a smoother experience) and lower when you don’t need it so that your laptop can save power. You can try out DRR on your laptop via Settings > System > Display > Advanced display, and under "Choose a refresh rate" select a "Dynamic" refresh rate. DRR is being rolled out to select laptops running the latest Windows 11 Insider Preview builds and only on laptops with the right display hardware and graphics driver will have the feature available. For more details, check out this blog post.

There is also new Windows 11 setup experience, redesigned Settings, and Wi-Fi 6E support.

Other changes and Improvements include:

Microsoft is providing estimates for how long a restart for updates would take. When your PC is pending reboot for a quality update, you will be able to see estimates on your power menu under Start, in restart notifications, on the Windows Update Settings page and inside the Windows Update icon that shows up at the lower right of Taskbar. This feature is rolling out to a subset of Insiders in the Dev Channel at first so not everyone will see this right away.

Some Insiders will have the ability to right click on 'Recommended' on Start to refresh the content. This is rolling out to a subset of Insiders at first.

Known issues with Build 2200.51 include: