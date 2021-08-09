ASUS BIOS update gives motherboards TPM 2.0 support ready for Windows 11

ASUS is one of the first motherboard manufacturers taking steps to ensure that its customers will be able to enjoy Windows 11. The company has released BIOS updates for a number of its boards which automatically enable TPM 2.0 support.

The hardware requirements for Windows 11 have proved confusing and controversial in just about equal measure, but it is the need for TPM 2.0 that has caught many people off guard. Even for people with systems that have TPM 2.0 and therefore support Windows 11, there is the potentially difficult process of enabling the feature. With its latest BIOS updates for both AMD and Intel mobos, ASUS has eliminated this step so there is no need to manually enable it.

See also:

Advertisement

A page on the ASUS website proclaims: "ASUS BIOS update gives motherboards TMP 2.0 support ready for Windows 11". While the company points out that that it is possible to adjust the settings of the UEFI BIOS to enable TPM 2.0 (or PTT as the Intel implementation is known), it also highlights the fact that the latest BIOS updates automatically enable Windows 11 support by taking care of this step.

For now, there is only the Dev and Beta builds of Windows 11 to play with. While with the Dev build Microsoft chose to waive the TPM 2.0 requirement, is has been implemented fully in the Beta, cutting many people out of the Insider program as a result.

ASUS says:

Windows 11 has not been officially released and there might be stability issues with the Insider Preview build as it has not passed formal hardware validation and qualification. The installation or upgrade to the Windows 11 Insider Preview or any third-party software is done at your own discretion and risk. You will be solely responsible for any damage to your system or loss of data that results from that activity. ASUS will not be liable for any losses and damages in connection with the use of Windows 11.

But the good news is that if you have an ASUS board, the latest update could give you the chance to try out Windows 11 right now... so there's never been a better time to show an interest in your BIOS.

Full details and a fairly lengthy list of motherboards for which BIOS updates have been released can be found on the ASUS website.