Satechi launches aluminum USB-C Clamp Hub for the 2021 Apple iMac

Apple's iMac computers have long been beautiful and fun, but the 2021 model in particular is both slim and elegant too. In fact, thanks to the M1 processor (aka Apple Silicon) it is powerful and quiet as well. Seriously, folks, you really can't go wrong with the newest iMac.

Unfortunately, the 2021 iMac has the same design flaw as its predecessor -- a lack of front ports. Yeah, Apple continues to choose form over function, leading to third-party clamp hubs, such as this one, to add front ports.

Unfortunately, since the new iMac is so thin, most existing clamp hubs are not compatible. Thankfully, today, Satechi launches an aluminum USB-C Clamp Hub designed specifically for the 2021 Apple iMac.

"The hub adds functionality to the iMac with a USB-C port, three USB 3.0 ports with up to 5Gb/s for fast and secure data transfer, and a Micro/SD card reader, all through a single USB-C connection, for convenient access to a user's most-loved ports and peripherals," explains Satechi.

The popular accessory-maker further explains, "The USB-C Clamp Hub's easy and simple set up brings frequently used ports up front for convenient access. Simply plug into one of the iMac’s backside USB-C ports and use the adjustable knob to fasten the hub to the bottom of a desktop computer - no additional drivers or installation needed. The versatile hub frees up valuable desk space while its sleek design complements Apple accessories."

The Satechi USB-C Clamp Hub for the 2021 Apple iMac can be ordered here immediately. The aluminum hub is reasonably priced at just $54.99 and should begin shipping in September. As an added bonus, you can save 15 percent by using code IMAC15 at checkout. Currently, the hub is only offered in silver, but Satechi promises a blue variant can be had in October.

