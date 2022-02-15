When is the best time to buy a new smartphone?

The trouble with buying any technology is that whatever you lay down your hard-earned cash for today you can guarantee that something faster, cheaper and with more features is going to be along soon.

But the longer you wait the more you risk being left behind. UK-based reseller Buymobiles is looking to help break this vicious circle by doing some research into when is the best time to take the plunge and get a new handset.

If you're in the market for an Apple device the timing of the company's announcements is key. On average Apple stages three events annually, with a spring event in March or April, a developer conference in June and another round of announcements in September. This suggests that if you're looking to get a new iPhone, September is the optimum time.

Things are a bit more complicated in the Android world. Samsung often runs an event early in the year, and another at the end of summer. Google's Pixel event tends to be in October. Other manufacturers are less predictable in their patterns but even so the fall seems like a good time to shop for a new Android phone.

The research also looks at pricing and finds that, after a peak in 2020, prices are now coming down, dropping 12 percent last year. It also notes that consumers are becoming greener in their choices, with demand for sustainable packaging up by 24 percent.

Jess Canning, Mobile Phone Expert at Buymobiles says:

With so many events held each year by the top manufacturers, choosing the perfect time to buy a mobile phone can be tricky. It has been interesting to analyse patterns of the biggest brands like Apple and Samsung to help our customers gage an idea of when to take the plunge. Sustainability is hugely important in the industry and it’s amazing to see that brands are responding to consumer demand in terms of making their products more environmentally friendly.

So, the best time to by a new smartphone is (drum roll, please)… Later, preferably around September or October. Step away from your payment card for now, but in the meantime you can find more buying advice on the Buymobiles blog.

