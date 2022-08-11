Following bug-related delay, Ubuntu Linux 22.04.1 LTS (Jammy Jellyfish) is finally here

Earlier this month, we shared the news that Ubuntu 22.04.1 LTS (code-named "Jammy Jellyfish") was being delayed. Sadly, the first point release of the wildly popular operating system was being pushed back an entire week -- an absolute eternity in the world of Linux.

Well, folks, a week has passed, and thankfully, Canonical stayed true to its word (this time) and sorted the show-stopping Ubuntu Linux 22.04.1 issue. Yes, the major bug that caused snaps not to open on computers that used the OEM install option is now resolved. Even better, starting today, Canonical will being prompting Ubuntu 20.04 users to upgrade to Jammy Jellyfish.

"The release of Ubuntu 22.04.1 LTS represents the consolidation of fixes and improvements identified during the initial launch of Ubuntu 22.04 LTS and is the first major milestone in our Long Term Support (LTS) commitment to our users. From today, Ubuntu 22.04.1 LTS is available to download and install from our download page," explains Canonical.

The company adds, "Users of Ubuntu 20.04 LTS will shortly be prompted to upgrade to 22.04 LTS directly from their desktop, either automatically or as part of a scheduled update."

An ISO of Ubuntu 22.04.1 can be download here. Before you upgrade from 22.04 to 22.04.1, you should read the changelog found here. For those of you on an even older version of Ubuntu -- or considering trying it for the first time -- I would suggest checking out the new official Jammy Jellyfish introduction video below.

Image credit: studiostoks/depositphotos.com