Best Windows apps this week

Microsoft released the first feature update for Windows 11 this week. The new version improves the usability of existing features, such as Snap Layouts or the Start Menu, and adds a number of new features to the system next to that.

New Windows apps

Roku Simple Remote ($1.99, free right now)

Roku Simple Remote supports Roku Stick, Roku Box and Roku TV. It can be used to control the Roku devices using the Windows application.

Windows HDR Calibration

Microsoft's official HDR calibration app assists users in optimizing HDR displays for games that support HDR or Auto HDR, as well as other HDR content on Windows 11 PCs.

The app walks users through a series of configuration steps that include setting minimum and maximum brightness levels, to create a new color profile that is optimized for the HDR display.

Notable apps

Ventoy 1.0.80 supports a secondary boot menu and WinPE ISO files in wimboot mode.