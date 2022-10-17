Windows 23 could be the perfect Microsoft operating system

Microsoft recently began rolling out the Windows 11 2022 Update, which makes the current operating system a lot more useful.

That doesn’t mean that people aren’t looking to the future, and what comes next for Windows. Late last year we heard that the software giant was already beginning work on Windows 11’s successor and if you were wondering how it might look, we have the answer.

SEE ALSO: Windows 12 is everything Windows 11 should be -- and the Microsoft operating system we need!

Advertisement

Rather than going down the obvious route of showing us his ideas for Windows 12, concept creator AR 478 has put his design skills to good use, creating his vision of what Windows 23 could look like, and the result is stunning.

There are lots of highlights here but the highly customizable taskbar is undoubtedly the star of the show as it allows you to completely change the look of it. Not only can you choose to have the taskbar on the left or in the center of the screen, but it can be split into separate sections.

The Start menu has been overhauled and that can be placed on the left or right hand sides or in the center. File Explorer has been reimagined with a clever tab system.

Settings has also been replaced with a new Unified System Settings app that looks amazing. The Notification Center has been updated as well, as has Quick Settings.

The new Mini Widgets, which are accessible on the taskbar, are an excellent touch and we appreciate the ability to drag widgets onto the desktop.

In a controversial move, this concept brings back Cortana, but the implementation is so well done, I can see why it was included. There’s also a dark mode (of course) and a Windows XP theme for anyone who misses the old days. The new Dynamic Theme is a nice touch too.

Let me know what you think of this concept for Windows 23 in the comments below. Do you prefer it to Windows 11?