MINISFORUM unveils NAD9 mini desktop PC

The Thanksgiving holiday is today, and I am thankful for many things this year, such as my health, family, and friends. As a self-proclaimed tech nerd, however, I would be remiss not to mention something technology-related I am thankful for. While there are many devices that bring me joy, one of my favorite things is the mini PC. For whatever reason, I just love seeing a lot of computing power crammed into a small chassis. It feels magical.

Speaking of mini PCs, today, MINISFORUM unveils its latest. Called "NAD9," this diminutive Windows 11 Pro computer is powered by an impressive 12th-gen Intel Core i9-12900H processor and can be ordered with up to 32GB of RAM (it supports up to 64GB). For storage, you can opt for either a 512GB or 1TB SSD. You can also order a barebones kit that comes without RAM, storage, or an operating system.

ALSO READ: Best Black Friday and Cyber Monday technology deals of 2022

Advertisement

"The CPU in the NAD9 is the Intel Core i9-12900H. It offers 6 performance cores and 8 efficient cores. The clock rate ranges from 2.5 to 5.0 GHz on the performance cores and 1.8 to 3.8 GHz on the efficient cores. All cores can use up to 24MB L3 cache. Base power is 45W. The integrated graphics in the i9-12900H is the Intel Iris Xe Graphics. It is based on the Xe architecture and offers 96 EUs (Execution Units) operating up to 1.45 GHz," says MINISFORUM.

ALSO READ: TP-Link kickstarts the Wi-Fi 7 revolution

The company adds, "The PC case is only 180x67x208cm without the base, and the fan is able to keep the PC at its full speed without thermal throttling. With 2 HDMI and 2 USB-C ports, the NAD9 can be connected to 4 monitors simultaneously with a maximum resolution of [email protected] If customers buy it with storage, it will come with Windows 11 Pro pre-installed."

MINISFORUM shares specifications below.

Processor Intel Core i9-12900H Processor

14 Cores/20 Threads GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics

(Graphics Frequency 1.45 GHz) System Windows 11 Pro Memory DDR4 Dual channel

(SODIMM Slots×2, up to 64GB) Storage M.2 2280 NVMe PCIe4.0 SSD (up to 2TB) Storage Expansion 2.5 inch SATA HDD Slots ×2 (SATA 3.0 6.0Gb/s) Wireless Connectivity M.2 2230 WIFI Support

(Wi-Fi，BlueTooth) Video Output HDMI x 2 ([email protected])

USB-C x 2 ([email protected]) Audio Output HDMI

Headphone Jack Ports & Buttons • USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C × 1 (Alt DP, Data Transfer)

• USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C × 1 (Alt DP)

• USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C × 1 (Data Transfer)

• USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A × 1

• USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A × 2

• USB 2.0 Type-A × 2

• HDMI × 2

• MIC IN Jack × 1

• Headphone Jack × 1

• RJ45 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet Port × 1

• Clear CMOS × 1 Power DC 19V

(adapter included)

The MINISFORUM NAD9 mini desktop PC cane be ordered immediately as part of a pre-sale here now. The barebones kit (without RAM or storage) can be had for just $569, while ready-to-go models (with Windows 11 Pro pre-installed) start at $679.

Please note: Some of the above links may be affiliate links, meaning we, or our writers, may receive payment if you purchase one of these items (or other items) after clicking on them.