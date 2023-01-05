Get 'Cybersecurity -- Attack and Defense Strategies, Third Edition' FREE for a limited time

Cybersecurity -- Attack and Defense Strategies, Third Edition will bring you up to speed with the key aspects of threat assessment and security hygiene, the current threat landscape and its challenges, and how to maintain a strong security posture.

In this carefully revised new edition, you will learn about the Zero Trust approach and the initial Incident Response process. You will gradually become familiar with Red Team tactics, where you will learn basic syntax for commonly used tools to perform the necessary operations.

You will also learn how to apply newer Red Team techniques with powerful tools. Simultaneously, Blue Team tactics are introduced to help you defend your system from complex cyber-attacks.

This book provides a clear, in-depth understanding of attack/defense methods as well as patterns to recognize irregular behavior within your organization. Finally, you will learn how to analyze your network and address malware, while becoming familiar with mitigation and threat detection techniques.

By the end of this cybersecurity book, you will have discovered the latest tools to enhance the security of your system, learned about the security controls you need, and understood how to carry out each step of the incident response process.

Cybersecurity -- Attack and Defense Strategies from Packt, usually retails for $5, but BetaNews readers can get it entirely free for a limited time.

All you have to do to get your copy for free is go here, enter the required details, and click the Download button.

The offer expires on January 18, so act fast.