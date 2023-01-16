Silicon Power unveils 'budget friendly' UD85 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD

New year, new solid state drive. Now that 2023 is here, many computer users will think about upgrading their machines. One of the simplest and most cost effective ways to improve performance is by installing a fast new SSD.

Today, Silicon Power unveils its latest solid state drive. Called "UD85," this PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD offers impressive performance. The company claims the drive is "budget friendly," but pricing is not yet revealed. What we do know, however, is that four capacities will be made available -- 250GB, 500GB, 1TB, and 2TB.

"The UD85 is the perfect introduction to the power of PCIe 4.0. With support for NVMe 1.4 and Host Memory Buffer (HMB) technology, you'll get uninterrupted productivity via higher performance and lower latency for seamless execution across applications," says Silicon Power.

The company adds, "The UD85 delivers a fast and smooth experience with read speeds up to 3,600MB/s and write speeds up to 2,800MB/s. It achieves improved sequential read/write and random read/write performance with support for SLC Caching."

Silicon Power shares specifications below.

Capacity: 250GB, 500GB, 1TB, 2TB

Dimensions: 22.0mm x 80.0mm x 3.5mm

Weight: 8g

Performance Read (max.): up to 3,600MB/s

Performance Write (max.): up to 2,800MB/s

Interface: PCIe Gen 4x4

Shock Resistance: 1500g/0.5ms

MTBF: 1,500,000 hours

Operating Temperature: 0°C - 70°C

Certification: CE, FCC, UKCA, BSMI, Green dot, WEEE, RoHS, KCC

Warranty: 5-year limited

The Silicon Power UD85 PCIe 4.0 SSD will be available here very soon.

