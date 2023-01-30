Microsoft is working on a major Edge update known as Phoenix -- and you can try one of the best features right now!

No Comments
Split tabs in Microsoft Edge Phoenix

Since consigning Internet Explorer to the trash can and adopting the Chromium engine, Microsoft has developed Edge quite rapidly and it has evolved into a browser that does a lot to make up for its predecessor.

And Microsoft is showing no signs of slowing down. The company is currently working away on a revamped version of Edge, code-named Phoenix. In addition to a more Windows 11-like look, there are some new features on the horizon, including the ability to split an Edge window into two tabs -- and you can even try this out in the preview builds of Edge right now to get a taste of what the future holds.

See also:

Advertisement

Although Phoenix is yet to get an official public outing, we already know some of what Microsoft has planned thanks to various leaks and code digging. Billed by some as a 're-imagining' of Edge, the Phoenix update will see many changes including an updated user interface that more closely matches the look and feel of Windows 11, and the arrival of rounded tabs.

But tabs are not just getting a new look, there are also new tab-related features including the aforementioned dual-tab / split window option.

The feature has been shared online by the likes of WalkingCat on Twitter, as well as Redditor Leopeva64-2:

This new functionality will make it much easier to view two web pages side-by-side in a single tab, and the good news is that you can preview this functionality by installing either the Beta, Dev or Canary build of Edge. Pay a visit to edge://flags in Edge, search for the Microsoft Edge Split Screen flag and enable it.

Other features that are said to be in the pipeline including -- according to Windows Central -- a Tab Activity Center which will show information about browser usage.

Image credit: Leopeva64-2

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us
Advertisement

Recent Headlines

Why quantum computing threatens security as we know it [Q&A]

Microsoft is working on a major Edge update known as Phoenix -- and you can try one of the best features right now!

Battle tested: Continuous testing helps chatbots thrive

Debugging the monolith: How to change the thinking of an entire tech company

Redefining the 'metaverse' -- how to determine real utility in the Web3 world

Data Privacy Day: Don’t put all your eggs in one basket

Ransomware affects every aspect of your organization -- here's how to keep your business-critical applications safe

Most Commented Stories

You have just one more week to buy the Windows 10 download from Microsoft

19 Comments

Microsoft has started forcibly upgrading Windows 11 21H2 users to Windows 11 22H2

16 Comments

Windows 11 development: Chaos is the name of the game

9 Comments

Microsoft releases KB5022360 update to fix numerous Windows 11 issues

9 Comments

Wine 8.0 lets you run Windows apps on Linux and Microsoft should be terrified

8 Comments

© 1998-2023 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.