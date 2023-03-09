Get 'Microsoft Project For Dummies' for FREE

Lean. Agile. Hybrid. It seems that project management these days comes with more confusing buzzwords than ever. But you can make managing your next project simple and straightforward with help from Microsoft Project For Dummies.

This book unpacks Microsoft’s bestselling project management platform and walks you through every important feature, step-by-step, until you’re ready to take on virtually any project, no matter the size.

From getting set up for the first time to creating tasks, managing resources and working with time management features, you’ll learn everything you need to know about managing a project in Microsoft’s iconic software.

You’ll also find:

Totally updated guidance that applies to both the desktop version and Microsoft’s new subscription-based Microsoft Project Online

Helpful information on integrating Agile practices and techniques into your project

"Golden rules" that keep a project on-track and on-time

Ways to effectively manage your resources with Microsoft Project’s built-in functionality

Managing a project, big or small, is no easy task. Luckily, Microsoft Project For Dummies can take a lot of the hassle out of your day-to-day life. Learn how to take advantage of this powerful software today!

Microsoft Project For Dummies, from Wiley, usually retails for $18, but BetaNews readers can get it entirely free for a limited time.

All you have to do to get your copy for free is go here, enter the required details, and click the Download button.

The offer expires on March 22, so act fast.