Get 'Machine Learning Infrastructure and Best Practices for Software Engineers' (worth $35.99) for FREE

No Comments

Although creating a machine learning pipeline or developing a working prototype of a software system from that pipeline is easy and straightforward nowadays, the journey toward a professional software system is still extensive.

Machine Learning Infrastructure and Best Practices for Software Engineers will help you get to grips with various best practices and recipes that will help software engineers transform prototype pipelines into complete software products. The book begins by introducing the main concepts of professional software systems that leverage machine learning at their core.

As you progress, you’ll explore the differences between traditional, non-ML software, and machine learning software. The initial best practices will guide you in determining the type of software you need for your product. Subsequently, you will delve into algorithms, covering their selection, development, and testing before exploring the intricacies of the infrastructure for machine learning systems by defining best practices for identifying the right data source and ensuring its quality.

Towards the end, you’ll address the most challenging aspect of large-scale machine learning systems -- ethics. By exploring and defining best practices for assessing ethical risks and strategies for mitigation, you will conclude the book where it all began -- large-scale machine learning software.

Machine Learning Infrastructure and Best Practices for Software Engineers from Packt, usually retails for $35.99 but BetaNews readers can get it entirely free for a limited time.

All you must do to get your copy for free is go here, enter the required details, and click the Download button.

The offer expires on May 15, so act fast.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Get 'Linux Cookbook, 2nd edition' (worth $56.99) for FREE

AI drives increase in modernization spend

Internal communication gaps leave enterprises vulnerable to attack

Combating small ransomware attacks  

Get 'Machine Learning Infrastructure and Best Practices for Software Engineers' (worth $35.99) for FREE

Google underlines its commitment to passkeys with new updates

Passwords cling on to celebrate another World Password Day

Most Commented Stories

Say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11 and hello to Nitrux Linux 3.4.1

66 Comments

The stunning Windows 13 -- yes, 13! -- is the Microsoft operating system we want

23 Comments

Microsoft 'improves' Windows 11 by bringing ads to the Start menu in the US

21 Comments

Windows 11 slammed for its 'comically bad' performance even on high-end hardware

18 Comments

Outrageous: Microsoft to charge $61 for Windows 10 updates -- consider switching to Linux!

18 Comments

Microsoft is up to its old tricks yet again -- Windows 10 users harassed with full-screen Windows 11 upgrade warnings

18 Comments

Microsoft releases preview version of Office 2024 for Windows and macOS -- download it now!

17 Comments

EndeavourOS ARM discontinued: A huge loss for the Linux community

9 Comments

© 1998-2024 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.