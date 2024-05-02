Get 'Machine Learning Infrastructure and Best Practices for Software Engineers' (worth $35.99) for FREE

Although creating a machine learning pipeline or developing a working prototype of a software system from that pipeline is easy and straightforward nowadays, the journey toward a professional software system is still extensive.

Machine Learning Infrastructure and Best Practices for Software Engineers will help you get to grips with various best practices and recipes that will help software engineers transform prototype pipelines into complete software products. The book begins by introducing the main concepts of professional software systems that leverage machine learning at their core.

As you progress, you’ll explore the differences between traditional, non-ML software, and machine learning software. The initial best practices will guide you in determining the type of software you need for your product. Subsequently, you will delve into algorithms, covering their selection, development, and testing before exploring the intricacies of the infrastructure for machine learning systems by defining best practices for identifying the right data source and ensuring its quality.

Towards the end, you’ll address the most challenging aspect of large-scale machine learning systems -- ethics. By exploring and defining best practices for assessing ethical risks and strategies for mitigation, you will conclude the book where it all began -- large-scale machine learning software.

Machine Learning Infrastructure and Best Practices for Software Engineers from Packt, usually retails for $35.99 but BetaNews readers can get it entirely free for a limited time.

All you must do to get your copy for free is go here, enter the required details, and click the Download button.

The offer expires on May 15, so act fast.