TEAMGROUP unveils MP33Q M.2 PCIe SSD and T-FORCE VULCAN Z QLC SATA SSD

No Comments

TEAMGROUP has launched two new QLC SSDs: the MP33Q M.2 PCIe SSD and the T-FORCE VULCAN Z QLC SSD. The MP33Q is a high-performance NVMe SSD with up to 2,500MB/s read speeds, while the VULCAN Z is a 2.5-inch SATA SSD with up to 550MB/s read speeds.

The TEAMGROUP MP33Q M.2 PCIe SSD is designed with 3D QLC flash memory chips, PCIe Gen3x4 interface and NVMe 1.3 protocol. With up to 2,500MB/s in read speed and 2,100MB/s in write speed, it outperforms SATA III SSDs by five times and is available in capacities of up to 2TB.

The T-FORCE VULCAN Z QLC SSD features a SATA III 6Gb/s interface and carefully-selected QLC flash. It has a sequential read speed of up to 550MB/s and write performance of up to 500MB/s, as much as four times faster than traditional mechanical hard drives. Its highest capacity configuration can hold 4TB, providing gamers not just superior performance but also massive storage for all one’s needs.

Advertisement

TEAMGROUP's new QLC SSDs are the perfect solution for users who need a lot of storage space and fast performance. With their high capacities and fast speeds, they are a great choice for gamers, content creators, and anyone else who needs a lot of storage space and fast performance.

Neither QLC solid state drive is available for purchase online yet, sadly, and TEAMGROUP has failed to disclose pricing as well. What we do know for sure, however, is the MP33Q will be offered in capacities of 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB, while the T-FORCE VULCAN Z QLC will be available in 2TB and 4TB. Both SSDs should be available for purchase here soon.

Please note: Some of the above links may be affiliate links, meaning we, or our writers, may receive payment if you purchase one of these items (or other items) after clicking on them.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us
Advertisement

Recent Headlines

TEAMGROUP unveils MP33Q M.2 PCIe SSD and T-FORCE VULCAN Z QLC SATA SSD

Purple Team engagements uncover security weaknesses

Google launches Nearby Share for Windows in beta to simplify sharing files between Android and PC

Kick Microsoft Windows 11 out of your life and switch to Linux Lite 6.4 today!

Blender 3.5 unveils new GPU-based compositor backend and improved hair styling tools

Best Windows apps this week

Backups are for life, not just World Backup Day

Most Commented Stories

Ubuntu Cinnamon becomes an official flavor, making Linux Mint obsolete

90 Comments

Kick Microsoft Windows 11 out of your life and switch to Linux Lite 6.4 today!

15 Comments

Microsoft's Windows 12 plans revealed

11 Comments

Downgrading Microsoft Windows -- from Windows 11 to Windows 1.01

11 Comments

Elon Musk says that only verified (i.e. paying) Twitter users will be able to vote in polls and appear on the For You tab

6 Comments

© 1998-2023 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.