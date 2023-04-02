TEAMGROUP unveils MP33Q M.2 PCIe SSD and T-FORCE VULCAN Z QLC SATA SSD

TEAMGROUP has launched two new QLC SSDs: the MP33Q M.2 PCIe SSD and the T-FORCE VULCAN Z QLC SSD. The MP33Q is a high-performance NVMe SSD with up to 2,500MB/s read speeds, while the VULCAN Z is a 2.5-inch SATA SSD with up to 550MB/s read speeds.

The TEAMGROUP MP33Q M.2 PCIe SSD is designed with 3D QLC flash memory chips, PCIe Gen3x4 interface and NVMe 1.3 protocol. With up to 2,500MB/s in read speed and 2,100MB/s in write speed, it outperforms SATA III SSDs by five times and is available in capacities of up to 2TB.

The T-FORCE VULCAN Z QLC SSD features a SATA III 6Gb/s interface and carefully-selected QLC flash. It has a sequential read speed of up to 550MB/s and write performance of up to 500MB/s, as much as four times faster than traditional mechanical hard drives. Its highest capacity configuration can hold 4TB, providing gamers not just superior performance but also massive storage for all one’s needs.

TEAMGROUP's new QLC SSDs are the perfect solution for users who need a lot of storage space and fast performance. With their high capacities and fast speeds, they are a great choice for gamers, content creators, and anyone else who needs a lot of storage space and fast performance.

Neither QLC solid state drive is available for purchase online yet, sadly, and TEAMGROUP has failed to disclose pricing as well. What we do know for sure, however, is the MP33Q will be offered in capacities of 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB, while the T-FORCE VULCAN Z QLC will be available in 2TB and 4TB. Both SSDs should be available for purchase here soon.

