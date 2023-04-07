Best Windows apps this week

Five-hundred-and-thirty-seven in a series. Welcome to this week's overview of the best apps, games and extensions released for Windows 10 and 11 on the Microsoft Store and elsewhere in the past seven days.

Microsoft's official Store on Windows 11 has a new section for widgets. Follow this link to open the Widgets section. Listed widgets may be installed so that they may be displayed in the Widgets interface.

As always, if I've missed an app or game that has been released this week that you believe is particularly good, let me know in the comments below or notify me via email.

Advertisement

Discounts this week

The following list is a selection of the best deals. Make sure you check out the Store for all offers.

Some apps are discounted for more than one week. Only new apps and games are listed below. Check out the previous post in the series for past offers that may still be valid.

New or notably improved Windows apps

Spark Mail – Email App by Readdle

Spark Mail is a cross-platform mail application that is available for macOS, iOS, Android and since 2022 also for Windows. The new Microsoft Store version complements the Windows version.

The base version is free, but users may subscribe to Pro versions to add more functionality to the mail client.

xBar for Windows

XBar for Windows adds a sidebar to the desktop when launched that contains links to apps, folders and documents. The bar displays system stats, such as the installed Windows version and installed memory, resource usage, and more.

The interface is customizable, users may add or remove shortcuts and entire widgets with just a few clicks of the mouse.

Updated Windows apps

PowerToys 0.69 Stable has been released with a new Registry Preview tool. It displays .reg files visually, and includes options to edit them right in the interface.