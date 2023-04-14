Best Windows apps this week

Five-hundred-and-thirty-eight in a series. Welcome to this week's overview of the best apps, games and extensions released for Windows 10 and 11 on the Microsoft Store and elsewhere in the past seven days.

Microsoft is working on integrating a few usability improvements into its Windows 11 operating system. There is a new End Task option when right-clicking on open apps in the Windows taskbar, and a remapped Print Screen key, which will open the Snipping Tool in the future.

As always, if I've missed an app or game that has been released this week that you believe is particularly good, let me know in the comments below or notify me via email.

New or notably improved Windows apps

AthenaOS

AthenaOS is a Linux distribution for penetration testing and bug hunting. It is based on Arch Linux and may now be installed on Windows 11 devices using the Windows Subsystem for Linux.

BloatyNosy

BloatyNosy is a tweaker for Windows. Its main purpose is to debloat Windows 11. The program analyzes the operating system on request and displays a list of issues that it detects and suggests to fix.

This ranges from disabling the Bing Search button and Telemetry in Firefox and Chrome, to using the dark theme or disabling the game DVR feature. You may go through these and uncheck changes that you don't require.

The app makes the changes then, but there is also an option to restore the defaults.

Oracle Linux

Oracle Linux 9.1 is now also available for WSL on Windows 11. The Linux distribution is optimized to run "demanding SaaS, PaaS, and traditional enterprise workloads".

Updated Windows apps

NirLauncher, a launcher app for Nirsoft programs, supports favorites now. You may add programs to the favorites for faster launching of them.